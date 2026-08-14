Key bridge over River Severn to close for repairs

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Concerns have been raised that a key bridge over the River Severn could be closed for repairs at the end of September, potentially causing problems for school pupils who live in villages to the east of it.

In October last year Llandrinio Bridge, which carries the B4393 road, was closed following an incident.

After being struck by a vehicle, part of the parapet plunged into the River Severn, which flows below the Grade I (one) listed bridge, which was built between 1769 and 1775.

In April, the road was again closed for a period overnight to allow Powys Council to recover the stone from the river.

On social media earlier today (Thursday, August 13), Cllr Lucy Roberts, the county councillor for the area, warned residents that the bridge could be fully closed for a week at the end of September and into October.

Cllr Roberts (Conservative – Llandrinio) said: “Llandrinio Bridge will be closed for repairs from Monday September 28 to Friday October 2. It will be a 24-hour closure.

“I am waiting to hear what arrangements will be made for school transport.”

A spokesman for Powys Council said: “The next phase of the project will involve rebuilding the collapsed sections of the parapet wall.

“Due to the limited width of the bridge, and to ensure the works can be carried out safely, a full road closure will be required.

“The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately one week.”

The spokesman said they are still waiting for the contractor to confirm a start date for the work.

The PCC spokesman added: “We recognise that the temporary closure will impact highway users and would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience and understanding while these important repair works are completed.”

The historic bridge is a vital artery on a major route for businesses and daily commuters heading to towns such as Shrewsbury.

It links the residents of Crew Green and Coadway to the rest of Powys.

It also serves as an essential part of the school bus route for pupils attending Welshpool and Llanfyllin High Schools, and many junior school pupils rely on this bridge to access their schools.

In recent years the bridge has suffered significant damage on several occasions, which has led to prolonged road closures.

In May, a petition calling on the Welsh Government and Powys Council to find funding to build a new bridge over the River Severn at Llandrinio was handed in to Powys Council.

As part of this proposal, Arddleen and Llandysilio and Bausley with Criggion community councils have joined forces to survey the impact of the bridge closure on the area as part of preparing a business case for a new bridge.

This survey is now taking place, and an online version is available.

Llandrinio Council said: “The purpose of this survey is to gather evidence on the real impact that any closure of Llandrinio Bridge has on our community.

“Whether it’s longer journeys, increased travel costs, delays to work or school, reduced trade for local businesses, or difficulties accessing healthcare and emergency services, we want to hear your experiences.

“They also recognise that the bridge is used by many people who don’t live in Llandrinio.

“If you travel through the village for work, education, healthcare, shopping, holidays, visiting family, or any other reason, your experiences matter too.

“The information collected will help build a strong evidence base to support funding requests for a future-proof, long-term solution that meets the needs of everyone who relies on this important crossing.”

To complete the survey visit here.

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