Kids sports clubs forced to fundraise after Bridgend kit firm shuts down

Emily Price

Children’s sports teams have been forced to launch fundraisers after a Bridgend kit company suddenly ceased trading, leaving clubs without the gear it had promised to provide.

Sportswear and team apparel supplier Sven Sports LTD announced on Facebook on Wednesday (August 19) the company had “gone into liquidation”, leaving some children’s teams and local clubs thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Owner Mccaully Svensen said it was a decision he “never wanted to make” adding that he was “sorry” that some customers and clubs had been left with missing or unfulfilled orders.

“This is an extremely difficult and emotional time, but I felt it was important to be open and honest with everyone who has been part of the Sven Sports journey,” he said.

Mccaully Svensen is the son of Karl Svensen, a foul-mouthed nudist from Bridgend who plans to stand as an independent candidate in next May’s council elections.

This week, Nation.Cymru reported how he regularly posts explicit videos of himself online, including one video of his penis tucked between his legs, as well footage of himself naked while cracking highly offensive jokes about women, gay men and Chinese people.

Our story prompted several sports clubs and parents to get in touch with us with concerns about the business activities of the council election hopeful’s son.

Mccaully Svensen claimed the reason his business had failed was because it had been left “significantly out of pocket” after placing orders with a partner manufacturer for items that “never arrived”.

However, Nation.Cymru understands that a manufacturer used by Sven Sports has indicated it was not paid for orders placed by Mr Svensen.

Accounts

Companies House shows Sven Sports had failed to file any accounts since receiving its certificate of incorporation as a private limited company in April 2025.

The only subsequent filing was an active proposal to strike the company off the register, lodged on August 18.

A source linked to one of the sports clubs affected by the company’s closure told Nation.Cymru that Mr Svensen had been “ignoring persistent messages from coaches since June”.

The source said a number of explanations had initially been given, including problems with his phone, a spell in hospital and issues with suppliers, before he “went completely silent”.

The source said that after noticing he had been issued with a statutory strike off order on Tuesday, they sent him a message pretending to be a “new customer” looking to place an order for multiple items.

Mr Svensen responded to the request saying “no problem” just two hours before announcing on Facebook his company had gone into liquidation.

In the comments section beneath the post, shocked clubs and parents questioned where the money they had paid for kits had gone, as junior leagues prepare to kick off in the coming weeks.

Aberkenfig Boys and Girls Club is understood to have lost more than £1,000 after placing orders with Sven Sports.

‘False promises’

Chairman of Aberkenfig Boys and Girls Club, Chris Featham, responded to Sven Sports’ post saying: “So you were happy taking peoples money, making false promises and letting down kids and football teams, but it’s taking you this long to finally say something?

“People have been left out of pocket disappointed and waiting for answers while you stayed silent.

“A two line apology doesn’t undo the damage or make everything disappear.

“People deserve honesty accountability and their money back.

“If you genuinely cared about those affected you would’ve addressed this properly a long time ago. Actions speak louder than words.”

Mr Svensen told Facebook followers that he wished he could respond to every comment and provide answers, before altering the post to limit new comments.

Youth football club Wyndham BGFC also placed a massive kit order worth £4000 with Sven Sports several months ago.

However, the order was never fulfilled and several teams have now been left without the funds needed to purchase new kits for the upcoming season.

Wyndham BGFC has now set up a GoFundMe to raise much needed cash to get the teams kitted out.

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Svensen why he continued accepting orders from clubs despite knowing his company was due to be dissolved, and whether parents and clubs would receive refunds for unfulfilled orders.

We asked why he claimed a manufacturer had failed to fulfil orders he had placed, when the manufacturer says it was not paid for those orders. We also asked why Sven Sports failed to log any accounts with Companies House.

Cash flow

Mr Svensen said his company used several different suppliers and that he had run into “significant issues” with his main supplier when he had made payments for orders that were not fulfilled, in turn creating “substantial financial loss and severe cash flow difficulties.”

He said: “For the majority of the time the business operated, I was registered as a sole trader.

“I subsequently incorporated the business as a limited company, but unfortunately the company did not complete a full year of trading before it ceased.”

Mr Svensen added: “I am genuinely sorry to everyone affected. I understand that clubs, players and parents were relying on us to provide the products they had paid for, and I fully appreciate the frustration, disappointment and inconvenience this situation has caused.”

Nation.Cymru asked Mr Svensen to identify the manufacturer he had paid for orders that were never fulfilled.

He said he would not be taking any further questions on the matter adding that there were “certain aspects of the situation that I am not at liberty to discuss publicly”.

Mr Svensen said: “If I am able to recover any money from the business or the parties involved, I would be more than happy to distribute any recovered funds to the clubs affected where appropriate.

“However, at this stage, the matter is being dealt with privately and there is no further information I am able to provide.

“I appreciate that people understandably want answers, but I respectfully ask that my position is understood and that no further questions are directed to me regarding this matter.”

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