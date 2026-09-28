King ‘blocked’ from contacting explorer after concerns raised at Welsh care home

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

The King was reportedly blocked from contacting his long-time friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes after concerns were raised about the explorer’s wellbeing while he was living at a care home in Wales.

Charles was said to have been left “most concerned” about the 82-year-old adventurer, who has not been seen in public for two years, after fellow explorer Anton Bowring wrote to Buckingham Palace seeking his help.

The Telegraph reported that Sir Ranulph’s wife, Louise Millington-Cotes, blocked attempts by the King to reach out to her husband.

The Press Association understands Mr Bowring wrote to the King’s principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, in February last year, saying Sir Ranulph was “in a very poor state” and that friends were worried about him.

The King’s then-equerry Commander William Thornton subsequently contacted Mr Bowring to say Charles wanted to write to Sir Ranulph, Ms Millington-Cotes and their daughter Elizabeth to express his concern and ask whether there was anything he could do to help.

He also asked for Ms Millington-Cotes’ telephone number, but she reportedly sent angry text messages to Mr Bowring after her contact details were passed to Buckingham Palace.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Sir Ranulph had spent seven weeks at a care home in Wales at the beginning of this year under an assumed identity before being moved to another home in Cheshire.

Concerns

The owner of the Welsh home raised concerns about his wellbeing with the authorities and sought advice from Care Inspectorate Wales.

The Telegraph reported that the inspectorate advised the home that Sir Ranulph was at the time being unlawfully deprived of his liberty because the necessary legal authorisation was not in place.

The advice stated that he was under continuous supervision and control, was not free to leave and was unable to consent to his care, treatment and accommodation. The provider was told to make an application under deprivation of liberty safeguards.

The home’s owner also contacted the Office of the Public Guardian over concerns about medication arrangements and a “do not resuscitate” document provided by Ms Millington-Cotes.

The Telegraph reported that Sir Ranulph had not been registered with a local GP and that his wife supplied his medication.

Staff were reportedly told he was a former SAS soldier whose life could be at risk from extremists. He was also said to have been required to wear a hat, sunglasses and gloves to avoid being recognised.

Care Inspectorate Wales told The Telegraph: “Care Inspectorate Wales is committed to promoting the safety, wellbeing and rights of people who receive social care services across Wales.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment on an individual’s personal circumstances or care arrangements.”

Sir Ranulph’s friends, including Bear Grylls, Ben Fogle, Joanna Lumley, John Simpson and Monty Don, have spoken publicly about concerns for his welfare.

There have also been calls for his circumstances to be investigated by police and the Office of the Public Guardian.

Mr Grylls described reports of Sir Ranulph’s isolation and treatment in care homes as “deeply disturbing”, adding: “Ran we are coming!”

Sir Ranulph is one of the world’s best-known explorers. He was the first person to reach both the North and South Poles by surface travel and, in 2009, reached the summit of Mount Everest at the age of 65.

His current whereabouts have not been made public.

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