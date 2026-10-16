King confirms he will visit Aberfan next week

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

King Charles III confirmed to MSs that, alongside the Queen and Prince William, he will visit Aberfan next week to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the disaster.

The King said he was “immensely privileged and proud” to have maintained a “special connection with Wales” throughout his life, as he and the Queen officially opened the Senedd’s seventh term.

The event in Cardiff Bay marked the start of the new parliamentary term. It was the first time the King had performed the opening duty as monarch, and the first time a sovereign had opened a Senedd led by Plaid Cymru, a party traditionally associated with republicanism.

A 21-round royal gun salute marked the King and Queen’s arrival. They were met by First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and the Llywydd, Huw Irranca-Davies.

Pupils from Llwynypia Primary School in Tonypandy and Albany Primary School in Cardiff also greeted the royal couple outside the building.

However, chants of “not my King” could also be heard alongside cheers from those gathered, with a small group of anti-monarchy protesters holding banners and placards expressing their views.

During his address in the Siambr, King Charles quoted Welsh poet Ceiriog and acknowledged the “enduring strength and continuity of Cymru”.

His Majesty referenced the work of Welsh historian John Davies, suggesting he was with the chamber in “rather more than spirit” — a nod to Mr Davies’ daughter Anna Brychan, who serves as the cabinet secretary for education and the Welsh language.

He said: “The Welsh people, from all communities and faiths, are rightly famed for the strength of their sense of belonging.”

The King also spoke of his concern over climate change, pointing to the wildfires seen across Wales over the summer.

He said: “No-one can have failed to have been struck by the way the very colours of our countryside changed during this summer’s heatwaves.

“Nor could they have failed to be deeply concerned at what this means for our rapidly changing planet. I am sure we all share that most profound concern for the environment of this country entrusted to our care.”

Aberfan

The King confirmed to MSs that, alongside the Queen and Prince William, he will visit Aberfan next week to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the disaster.

Gareth Jones, who was rescued from the disaster as a child, and Len Moss, who served on the Aberfan rescue team, attended the ceremony as guests.

Following the King’s speech, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth addressed the Siambr, describing the seventh Senedd as “a young parliament which has come of age”.

Echoing earlier comments made by the Llywydd, Mr ap Iorwerth said the Senedd is the “most representative in our history”.

He said: “The Senedd doesn’t belong to one government or any one political party. It belongs to the people of Wales.

“It is here to represent them, to legislate on their behalf, and to ensure that those in power are held to account for their decisions.”

The First Minister added: “We all have a part to play in ensuring this parliament is not an echo chamber but a mirror held up to the people of Wales, who can in turn say with confidence and with pride that their values, their hopes, and their vision for the future are reflected back in the decisions we make.”

Royal departure

Before leaving the Senedd, the Queen was presented with a posy by Noah Jones, the great-grandson of Stephen Andrew — the caretaker at Pantglas Junior School who helped rescue children during the Aberfan disaster.

Noah was joined by his younger brother Charlie and parents, Gemma Bray and Adam Jones.

The Wales YFC Choir performed Fel Hyn Da Ni Fod (This is how we are meant to be) by Welsh folk-rock band Bwncath as the royal party departed.

National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa had been due to give a reading during the ceremony. The Welsh-Iraqi writer said her submitted poem, titled To Grow, and a revised draft, were rejected by the Senedd Commission.

The poem is understood to have referenced transgender healthcare and the situation in Gaza. The Senedd Commission had said the poem “was not the right fit for this occasion”.

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