King hails ‘special connection’ with Wales in Senedd address

Eleanor Storey, Press Association and Nation Cymru staff

The King has hailed his “special connection” with Wales during an address where he also spoke Welsh at the Senedd.

He spoke at the ceremonial opening of the Senedd on Thursday, attending the event with the Queen for the first time since he became monarch.

Chants of “not my King” and “down, down, down with the Crown” could be heard as Charles and Camilla greeted First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Huw Irranca-Davies, the Llywydd (presiding officer) outside the parliament.

The ceremonial opening follows a Senedd election and includes an address by the King to Members of the Senedd in the Siambr (debating chamber).

He said on Thursday: “I have always felt immensely privileged, and proud, to have had such a special connection with Wales – with its language, its culture and its landscape – for so much of my life.

“As you take forward your task of government, we know you will bear always in mind, and draw inspiration from, those shared strengths, as you work on behalf of the people of this most special corner of the Earth.”

“Pob bendith ar eich gwaith er lles y wlad arbennig hon,” he added in Welsh, meaning: “Heartfelt thanks for your work for the welfare and success of this special land.”

In a statement shared to the press, the Welsh Underground Network who protested at the event reads: “Today, members of the Socialist Republican movement have taken to the steps of the Senedd in protest against the attendance of Charles Windsor at the opening of our national parliament.

“It is farcical to think that the opening of the Senedd should be attended by a man who holds the honest belief that he has the right to rule over the people of Wales just by virtue of being born into the right family; this is archaic and has no place in modern Welsh society.

“This is not to mention the historic and contemporary exploitation of the Welsh nation by this family of millionaires. We note that this “royal” visit comes less than a week prior to the anniversary of Aberfan, a tragedy the last Windsor famously thought was beneath her attendance until the overwhelming pressure became too great.

“The royals own the vast wealth of our coastlines, and we demand that the Crown Estate be nationalised to the people of Wales. Whilst 40% of children in Wales continue to live in poverty, whilst our health services, infrastructure, education and communities are actively crumbling, this family still enjoys wealth taken from Welsh lands worked by Welsh people

from their palaces in England. The wealth and resources of Wales should belong only to the Welsh people according to a democratic and socialist economic model that has defined the political history of the Welsh working class for generations.

“In the words of those who joined the Merthyr Rising: Caws a Bara ac i Lawr â’r Brenin.”

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