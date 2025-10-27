King heckled over Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein as he greets crowds

The King was heckled as he visited Lichfield Cathedral on Monday amid ongoing controversy around his brother Prince Andrew’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Crowds had waited outside for hours to catch a glimpse of Charles after he met community groups and volunteers inside the cathedral, but one man, who was filming on a phone, shouted at the King as he greeted those who had gathered outside.

In the video, shared on anti-monarchy group Republic’s X account, he said: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?

“Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?”

Pulled

The man was then pulled away and out of sight of the King by someone in the crowd following the incident, as the royal walked away to greet people waiting on the other side of the barriers.

There were chants of “God Save The King” and “three cheers for the King” after the incident, which appeared to leave others in the crowd annoyed, with some telling the heckler to go away and shut up.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said he believed the heckler was “one of our own members but doing their own thing, which we fully support”.

He said: “The royals need to be challenged, and if the politicians won’t do the job and the police won’t investigate, then more and more members of the public will be asking tough questions.

“We want to see broadcasters invite Charles into a studio and ask him the same questions.”

The King spent time shaking hands and speaking to people during his visit to the city.

Serenaded

Inside the cathedral, Charles was serenaded by a choir as he made time to speak to members of dozens of community groups, including representatives from the city’s foodbank and Liberty Jamboree, which supports young people with learning or physical disabilities, and volunteers from the cathedral’s embroiderers.

Much of the activity was centred around the Table for the Nation, which was crafted from 5,000-year-old Fenland black oak and originally created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee year as a symbol of unity and hope.

The King’s visit to Lichfield came before a trip to the nearby National Memorial Arboretum, for a dedication ceremony of the LGBT+ armed forces memorial, the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT+ people who have served and continue to serve in the military.

LGBT+ military charity Fighting With Pride said the sculpture represents a “powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifices” of the LGBT+ armed forces community after their historic mistreatment.