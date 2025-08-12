King of Desserts submits plans for new north Wales manufacturing facility

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

North Wales’ King of Desserts – Mr Tee – is planning to create a new manufacturing facility.

Mr Tee – who’s real name is Imran Ashiq – is originally from Wrexham where he started his business selling elaborate and uniquely flavoured ice cream tubs and desserts.

Now operating across the UK, he recently purchased the former Derby Cinema in Caergwrle and has now submitted plans to Flintshire County Council to transform the building into Mr Tee’s manufacturing hub.

Offices

Built in 1921, Derby Cinema showed films until the 1960s. Now known as Derby House, it is situated within the Caergwrle conservation area and most recently was the offices of Evans Maintenance Services.

With its white panels, black exposed timber frames and curved roof, it looks like a mock-Tudor aircraft hangar.

The plans will see the exterior re-painted to freshen up the building. No other exterior changes are proposed, ensuring no impact on the conservation area. Inside the building however, the old offices will be removed.

The ground floor will mostly be given over to food production, allowing Mr Tee’s to expand its operation, with a meeting room, office and staff facilities.

Apartments

On the first floor there will be two apartments – one double and one family-sized – along with storage space and another office.

Mr Tee’s has built up from a local travelling dessert service to one encompassing the entire UK. Mr Ashiq takes his vans as far as Newcastle and Cornwall serving up treats like Kinder Bueno Fudge Cake and Rainbow Blue Million Ice Cream.

Earlier this year when Mr Tees purchased Derby House Cassim Imran, who will be the site manager if plans are approved said: “We’re thrilled to be setting up in Caergwrle. This new facility gives us the space and resources to innovate, grow, and continue bringing joy to our customers.”

