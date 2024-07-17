King opens Parliament supported by Queen

The King has carried out his duty and delivered the second King’s Speech of his reign following a year of difficulties.

At his side was the Queen, whose celebrations for her coinciding 77th birthday were put on hold for the ancient State Opening of Parliament ceremony.

Charles is facing the ongoing challenge of cancer treatment and the grand ceremonial occasion came straight off the back of a packed whirlwind two-day official tour to the Channel Islands.

Duty

Missing from the procession was the Princess Royal, who is on a phased return as she recovers from the concussion caused by her beloved horses.

Anne took on the trusted role of Gold Stick in Waiting – personal bodyguard to her brother the King – at the last State Opening.

But the duty this year was assigned to Lieutenant General Sir Edward Smyth-Osbourne, Colonel of the Life Guards.

Arriving at the Sovereign’s Entrance of the Lords, Camilla stepped down the steps of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The day before she had been sporting a white bandage on her injured right foot after spraining her ankle.

The King and Queen made their way up the 26 steps of the Sovereign’s Staircase into the Robing Room.

Irritation

The King has become known for expressing his irritation in public whether over leaky pens or lateness of family members. This occasion appeared to be no different.

As the King settled into his throne, two young pages in their red tunics attempted to adjust his lengthy robe.

Charles could be seen staring at his crimson cloak and flapping the fabric in an attempt to move the weighty ermine and velvet material away from his arm and over the side of the throne, as the boys tried to place it in the correct position.

The King’s equerry Commander William Thornton stepped forward ready to intervene, but retreated when he saw the problem had been fixed by the youngsters.

At the same time, a mobile phone began to sound in the Lords chamber.

The tune was picked up by the television microphones before being hastily switched off.

The King uttered the words “My Lords, pray be seated” before being presented with his speech and beginning to deliver the agenda for the first Labour government of his reign.

It took him 12 minutes and 44 seconds to speak the 1,421 words – the longest monarch’s speech at a State Opening for 21 years and the most legislation-heavy speech for nearly two decades.

There was just one slip, with the King substituting “the” for “its” before quickly correcting himself when speaking of how the Government will strengthen “its work with devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland”.

Neutrality

As a constitutional monarch, the King must remain politically neutral.

There was reference to the royal couple’s future long-haul travels – the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa and a trip to Australia to which he and the Queen were looking forward, the King said.

With his speech complete, the King broke into a smile at Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood who knelt before him to collect the cream booklet containing the Government’s words.

Later as the King and Queen were about to make their way through the Prince’s Chamber, Charles turned to look for his wife, who moved to his side, with Camilla raising her hand to take the King’s.

Afterwards, the monarch shook hands with the Lord Chancellor, grinned at military figures in attendance and chatted with the Duke of Norfolk and Black Rod.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

