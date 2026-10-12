King, Queen and Prince of Wales to visit Aberfan on 60th anniversary of disaster

Jordan Reynolds, Press Association

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will visit Aberfan on the 60th anniversary of the disaster which killed 144 people, including 116 children.

Charles, Camilla and William will visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden and the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre on October 21, before William visits a primary school to unveil the Aberfan Memorial Tree.

The trio will join survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to pay tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster when a coal tip collapsed onto the village on October 21 1966.

They will begin their visit to South Wales by spending time in the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which stands on the site of former Pantglas Primary School, where 109 children and five teachers died in the collapse, just as lessons had begun.

A short prayer and a moment of silence will be held, during which the King and prince will lay wreaths, and the Queen will place a posy in memory of those who died.

They will then take a short walk from the memorial garden to Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre, meeting local residents along the route.

At the Aberfan Community Centre, they will meet retired members of the emergency services who helped in the hours and days after the coal tip collapsed onto the village, including a 96-year-old woman who was a police officer at the time.

They will view an exhibition that will show the scale of the rescue effort involved and have a chance to meet representatives from the police, fire service, St John Ambulance, the British Red Cross and other first responders.

Charles, Camilla and William will then spend time with survivors, bereaved parents, former pupils, siblings of those who died and members of the Aberfan Wives, a support group established for mothers who lost children in the disaster.

The village’s Ynysowen Male Voice Choir will also perform, which was formed in the aftermath of the disaster and became a support group for local men to share their experiences.

During a reception in the community hall, survivors and family members will share personal reflections on the disaster.

Jeff Edwards, who survived the disaster as an eight-year-old pupil at Pantglas School, will deliver remarks before inviting the King to speak.

William will conclude his visit in Aberfan at Ynysowen Community Primary School, where he will unveil the Aberfan Memorial Tree, a new sculpture created to commemorate the 60th anniversary.

The memorial was designed and created by ArtMetal, a family-run metalwork company based in Rhayader, Powys.

The concept was developed by the school’s headteacher, Simone Roden, and Jeff Edwards, vice chair of governors at Ynysowen Community Primary School and a survivor of the Aberfan disaster.

During the early planning stages, pupils were invited to share drawings and ideas for the memorial, helping to shape the vision.

Regrets

Queen Elizabeth II visited eight days after the tragedy and shortly after a mass funeral had taken place.

Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign.

She returned repeatedly to Aberfan throughout her life, visiting three further times and opening Ynysowen Primary School in 2012.

Charles, who was then the prince of Wales, visited Aberfan in 2016 and privately laid a wreath bearing the words “Er bythol gof a chyda’r cydymdeiumlad dwysaf”, meaning “In continuing memory and deepest sympathy”.

He planted a sweetgum tree in the Aberfan Memorial Garden and spoke to survivors at a reception before giving a speech, including a message from the late Queen.

And William previously met survivors of the Aberfan disaster when he visited with the Princess of Wales in 2023.

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