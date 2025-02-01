King to produce one-off Amazon documentary

The King will produce a one-off documentary with streaming giant Amazon, focusing on the monarch’s “philosophy of harmony”.

Charles’ charity The King’s Foundation described the collaboration in a statement as a “landmark film”.

A source at the foundation said: “The King’s Foundation is looking forward to working with Amazon on a one-off documentary to showcase His Majesty’s philosophy of Harmony, and the work it has in turn inspired around the world to build sustainable communities and transform lives.

“We are looking forward to sharing our mission and promote the benefits of Harmony more widely as we embark on this landmark film.”

Foundation

The King’s Foundation, celebrating its 35th anniversary year, has its headquarters at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, Scotland, and works to build sustainable communities and transform lives.

It also aims to promote the King’s philosophy of harmony which sees everything in nature as interconnected, including ourselves, and advocates taking a holistic approach to the challenges facing the planet.

A quote from Charles shared on the foundation’s website says: “We have somehow abandoned our proper connection with nature. Somehow imagined that we can manage without, or we battle against her in every way – instead of understanding that the future lies in working in far greater harmony with nature.”

An amalgamation of Charles’s charities in the year he turned 70 created The Prince’s Foundation in 2018, which was renamed The King’s Foundation in 2023 to reflect his accession to the throne.

The documentary announcement comes after several appearances by Charles on TV shows in recent years.

At the end of last year he appeared on a BBC Christmas special of Countryfile which was filmed at his Highgrove home, showcasing the work of The King’s Foundation’s education programmes.

The King also took parts in a special episode of The Repair Shop in 2023, where he showcased the work of the charity’s students and spoke about heritage crafts.

