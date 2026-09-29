Kinnock promises Wales funding for national care service

Mark Mansfield

Wales will receive funding for a national care service regardless of which party governs in Cardiff Bay, Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock has said.

His assurance came as ministers faced questions about whether changes to the state pension triple lock would raise enough money for Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s proposed care reforms.

Speaking to ITV Wales’ Sharp End, Mr Kinnock said: “Devolution has to do what it says on the tin, which is, it’s up to the Welsh Government to deliver the policy.

“But what’s very important is that the funding will come so as we see the changes in the triple lock, that will ramp up in terms of additional funding for adult social care.

“The right proportion of that funding will come to Wales, it will then be up to the government of the day to implement a new national care service.”

Social care is devolved, meaning Welsh ministers would decide how to deliver services in Wales. State pensions remain the responsibility of the UK Government.

Mr Burnham announced plans at Labour’s conference in Liverpool for an NHS-style care service in England, to be introduced during the next parliament.

From April 2030, pensions would continue to rise by at least inflation or 2.5%, but would lose the triple lock’s automatic guarantee of an increase matching annual earnings growth. Further increases could maintain their value relative to wages over time.

The Government estimates the changes could save £15 billion annually by the end of the 2030s, rising to £50 billion by 2050.

However, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy acknowledged additional money might be needed. Asked by LBC whether the plans could require extra taxation, she said: “It could require additional funding.”

Jonathan Cribb, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, warned savings would be relatively small initially and depend on future inflation and earnings.

“We should not expect this reform to save enough that it could fund universal social care in the next parliament,” he said.

Expensive

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund, said a free service based on NHS principles would be expensive, but families were already bearing substantial costs.

She called for details on funding, implementation and provision for working-age adults who need care before voters were asked to judge the proposals.

Carers UK said unpaid carers must be central to the reforms, with better support for their families.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said further tax rises were inevitable, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged Mr Burnham to act before the next election.

Mr Burnham said better social care could also reduce pressure on the NHS by preventing emergency admissions and helping patients leave hospital.

He promised the service would be fully funded without borrowing.

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