Kneecap ‘plasters’ London with message of support for group member due in court

Rap group Kneecap has said it has “plastered” London with messages of support for one of its members who is due to appear in court accused of a terrorism offence.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

The 27-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged incident during a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London.

The charge Og O hAnnaidh faces alleges he displayed a flag in a public place, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation” – namely Hezbollah.

‘Witch hunt’

Kneecap described the prosecution as a “witch hunt” in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

The post including a short video which appeared to show a billboard that had been displayed in London with the words “more blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara”.

Supporters began to gather outside the court building on Wednesday morning holding placards saying “Free Mo Chara” and “Defend Kneecap”.

A mixture of Palestinian and Kneecap flags were being held by some of the crowd, and cheers were heard after an ad van drove past displaying the slogan “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara”.

Austrian Alexandra Kennedy, who had travelled from her home country to show support, said: “I think that Kneecap are important to so many people that if Liam Og O hAnnaidh gets a heavy sentence, then maybe people will lose something, they need the connection to Kneecap.”

Copywriter Victoria Ashworth travelled from her home in Brighton with her daughter Lily to attend the protest.

Ms Ashworth, 53, said: “I just feel like the charges are utterly ridiculous. I believe in freedom of speech.”

Gig

The Metropolitan Police said the force had charged O hAnnaidh, who appears on the court list as Liam O’Hanna, after initially being made aware of a video from the gig at the O2 Forum which had been posted online.

In a separate event shortly after the terrorism charge, O hAnnaidh could be seen in social media videos entering the stage with tape covering his mouth.

The Met previously said the Belfast rap trio were under investigation after clips posted online appeared to show the band calling for the deaths of MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.

