Kneecap ‘will not be silent’ over appeal against decision to end terror case

O hAnnaidh was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in November 2024, until a technical error in the way he was charged led to the chief magistrate ruling he could not try the case.

Kneecap said they will “not be silent” ahead of a further legal challenge over a court’s decision to throw out the terrorism case against rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh.

The rap trio said in a post on X on Thursday morning that the Government has issued them with a notice that it intends to appeal against the court’s decision.

Last year, the Crown Prosecution Service said it would be appealing against the decision because “we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified”.

In the X post, Kneecap said: “The Brits are at it again…

“The British government has issued us notice that they will appeal the decision of their own magistrates court to throw out the case against Mo Chara (O hAnnaidh’s stage name).

“It is the view of our legal team that there is not an iota of logic for this, it is without any sound legal basis.

“It is another flailing arm to distract from, and to try and silence those who stand on the right side of history as they are complicit.

“As Israel today moves to ban charitable organisations providing lifesaving aid and primitive shelter to millions, the British state once again turns to vilify those who oppose genocide.

“It will be heard on Jan 14th at the High Court, Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London.

“We will not be silent. Free Palestine.”

The Home Office and the Ministry of Justice have been contacted for comment.