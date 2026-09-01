Knife attacker jailed after stabbing and attempted robbery

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who stabbed his victim in an attack which police said could “very easily” have proved fatal has been jailed.

Robert Lloyd, 46, of Railway Close, Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, August 28.

The court heard police were called by the victim in August 2025 after he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found him with several grazes and a stab wound.

Police followed a trail of blood which led directly to Lloyd’s home, where he was arrested.

During his arrest, Lloyd was heard asking: “Is he dead?”

He later told officers during an interview: “I took the knife to the house and stabbed him.”

Lloyd pleaded guilty to wounding with intent under Section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act.

Following a trial in July, he was also convicted of attempted robbery, possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place and criminal damage.

Detective Constable Rhodri Price said: “Tackling knife crime is a priority for us.

“This was a horrible attack which could very easily have killed his victim – this level of violence can never be normalised and anyone caught carrying or using a knife can expect to spend a long time in prison.”

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