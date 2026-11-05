Knife-wielding robber who targeted shop workers jailed for nine years

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who threatened staff with knives during a series of robberies at Swansea businesses has been jailed for nine years.

Shane Burne, 34, from Fforestfach, targeted businesses including convenience stores in Manselton, Brynhyfryd and Waunarlwydd during August and September.

He wore a face covering and threatened workers before taking items without paying. Police said he deliberately targeted shops where staff were working alone.

Burne pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery on October 9.

Detective Inspector Thomas Richardson said: “Shane Burne deliberately targeted local convenience stores where staff were working alone, and he took advantage of that.”

He said Burne had brandished knives at the victims, causing considerable fear.

DI Richardson added: “Even one instance of knife crime is one too many, and tackling the harm that knife crime causes is an absolute priority for South Wales Police.”