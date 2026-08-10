Knitted with love: Eisteddfod steward helps keep babies in Africa warm

As Eisteddfod y Garreg Las drew to a close on Saturday, among the many stories from this year’s festival was the work of a steward whose knitted jumpers are helping babies in Africa.

While working as a steward on the Maes, Rhian Thomas picked up her knitting needles and set about creating a simple little sweater at every chance she got.

Once completed, her sweaters are delivered to a charity which sends them on to the poorer parts of African countries.

Rhian, who lives in the Dolgellau area, said that the jumpers are often called ‘Fish and Chips’ jumpers because, in poor parts of Africa, some babies leave the hospital wrapped in newspaper as their families have nothing else to use.

“That’s why the name, as ‘fish and chips’ here in Wales are traditionally wrapped in newspaper to keep the food warm,” she explained.

Rhian has been knitting sweaters for years and has lost count of how many she has made in that time.

“I’ve been knitting for years and have been making these for a while now. I knit every chance I get, even on the Eisteddfod Maes.

“I don’t buy wool, I only use wool that I don’t have left or no longer use. I’m proud that I’m doing something to keep someone warm when they’re vulnerable,” she said.

Although she delivers the sweaters to the charity, Rhian, who is a mother of four and grandmother of 12, also sends some of her jumpers directly to Uganda.

“I am a member of Côr Bro Meirion and one person goes to Uganda every year to work voluntarily. She took some of the jumpers with her last year and some of them went to a maternity unit,” she said.

Rhian also crochets, but the fruits of this craft stay closer to home.

“I’ve crocheted a blanket for one of the grandchildren but I don’t sew,” she said.

A keen Eisteddfodwr, Rhian has been a steward at this year’s National Eisteddfod and is already looking forward to the Eisteddfod next year.

“The choir is not competing this year and we will have to think about doing it in Maldwyn Meirionnydd,” she added.

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