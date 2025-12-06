Labour bans trans women from main annual women’s conference

Labour has banned trans women from participating in its annual women’s conference next year.

The party said only “biological women” will be able to take part in the conference’s formal business, including votes, policy debates and listening to speeches in the main hall.

Fringe events at the conference, which takes place before the party’s annual conference in Liverpool, will remain open to all genders.

The decision follows a Supreme Court decision earlier this year that ruled references to women in the Equality Act refer to “biological sex”.

It is understood to be considered the least restrictive approach to the conference that still complies with the law.

This year’s Labour women’s conference was cancelled over fears of legal action in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.

A spokesperson for the party said: “National women’s conference will be held in 2026 after a comprehensive legal review.

“This reflects our commitment to addressing the underrepresentation of women in the party and compliance with the law.”

The decision to ban trans women from the event has been strongly criticised by the Labour for Trans Rights group, which called the move “exclusionary”, and it urged the national executive committee to reconsider.

A spokesperson said: “It’s terrible that trans women will be excluded from the main business of women’s conference, even if they’re able to access the fringe.

“Trans members are being cut out of the democratic processes of the Labour Party when many have given years of service, knocking doors and standing as candidates.”

Another campaign group, the Labour Women’s Declaration, welcomed the decision, although it said a two-day women’s conference would have been better than the planned one-day event.

A spokesperson said: “As Labour Government ministers have repeatedly stated, organisations should not wait for the EHRC (Equalities and Human Rights Commission) guidance and should take legal advice and implement the Supreme Court ruling immediately.

“All organisations and Government departments should now follow suit.”