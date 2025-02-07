Labour blocks Crown Estate devolution to Wales
Emily Price
Plaid Cymru have criticised the UK Government for voting down an amendment to devolve the Crown Estate to Wales.
This week, Plaid Cymru Energy spokesperson, Llinos Medi tabled an amendment to Westminster’s Crown Estate Bill to transfer the management of the Crown Estate’s assets in Wales to the Welsh Government.
She argued that the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales within two years of the commencement of the Act would be a vital step to ensure that profits generated from Welsh land and seabed benefit Welsh people directly.
Revenue
The Crown Estate, which owns the UK seabed out to 12 nautical miles, is a £16 billion portfolio belonging to the reigning monarch.
Revenue from its holdings currently goes to the UK Treasury.
In 2016, Scotland secured devolution of its Crown Estate, allowing its revenues to be reinvested directly in Scottish communities.
The Liberal Democrats announced yesterday that they would join forces with Plaid Cymru to push for Crown Estate devolution.
Devolving Crown Estate powers has also been the official stance of Labour ministers in Wales.
In a social media post prior to the Committee session, senior Labour Senedd Member Mick Antoniw said: “Lets hope there is complete Welsh and UK Cross Party unity for the devolution of the Crown Estate.
“Continued centralised administration is outdated and undermines growth agenda.”
But despite widespread public and political support in Wales for the Crown Estate to be devolved, Labour MPs blocked the transfer of powers.
Forces
Lib Dem MP Pippa Haylings voted in favour of Plaid Cymru’s amendment.
All nine Labour Members of the Committee voted it down, whilst the Conservatives abstained.
During the debate, Treasury Minister James Murray argued that keeping the Crown Estate under Westminster control brought “greater benefit for the people of Wales and the wider United Kingdom.”
This stance contradicts recent comments from Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan, who described the current arrangement as “unfair” and said she was “fighting very hard” for more control.
Medi criticised the Welsh Government for failing to submit written evidence to the Committee in support of devolution – despite publicly claiming to back it.
Control
She said: “Yesterday’s vote was an opportunity for the Labour UK Government to show it was listening to the concerns of people in Wales about underinvestment and a lack of control of our resources.
“Instead, they chose to keep control of the Crown Estate in Westminster, depriving our communities of economic opportunities. Scotland has the powers – why not Wales?
“Once again, we see Labour saying one thing in Wales and doing another in Westminster. Just recently, the First Minister said she was ‘fighting very hard’ for the devolution of the Crown Estate. Yet, when given the opportunity to submit evidence to the Committee to support their position, the Labour Welsh Government failed to do so.
“This is not the end of the road. When the Bill returns to the House of Commons for its next stage, we hope to give all MPs the opportunity to vote on Plaid Cymru’s proposal to put control of the Crown Estate in the hands of the people of Wales. I will be urging Labour MPs from Wales to consider the needs of their communities, not their party.”
Future
Labour also voted down a Liberal Democrat amendment on the devolution of the Crown Estate.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick MP said: “It is clear Labour aren’t even slightly interested in giving Wales the tools we need to succeed and build a more prosperous future.
“Welsh Labour MPs seem completely content with a managed decline for Wales and if people want to see a positive change for Welsh communities they aren’t going to find that with Labour.
“The Liberal Democrats will continue to push the Government to put Wales and our communities at the top of the political agenda.”
Time for “Welsh Labour” to bite the bullet and separate from English Labour. The current arrangement serves Wales badly.
What are they waiting for?
Any ideas?
In the meantime we can still have more offshore wind, whether it is devolved or not, and save our landscapes from onshore wind
And if this doesn’t confirm to the Welsh people that Labour are no friend of Wales I don’t know what will. And it would be interesting to know what was UK Labour’s response at Westminster when the Tories passed a bill devolving the Crown Estate to Scotland in 2017 and did they either agree, vote against or abstain? Only Plaid Cymru has our back where English Labour prefer to stabs us. Wake up Wales!
I was passed a link to this blog when it was subject of Scottish Affairs Committee, it might have insight it seems similar issue with Scots Labour wanting it, UK Labour not so keen.
https://andywightman.scot/2014/03/devolution-of-the-crown-estate/
Yes, read that. Coincidentally, on the 15th March 2011, 448 Labour, Tory & Lib Dem MPs at Westminster voted no to the devolution of the Crown Estate to Scotland with only 8 MPs, SNP & Plaid Cymru, voting yes. This before the SNP landslide that voted in 56 MPs that made shockwaves in London. The irony is. After the Tories with the aid of treacherous Labour & Lib Dems fooled Scots into voting no to independence in 2014 , PM David Cameron, likely out of fear, devolved the Crown Estate to Scotland in 2017. Hmmmmm… Wonder why? I and you… Read more »
Meanness, cruelty and contempt, the American Way, the triple headed monster of Trwmp, Musk and little Steve Miller, (was our Millar praying beside this sack of bile?)…
Da iawn Llinos Medi. She has drawn a declaration from UK Labour that Wales is not to be treated as being on a par with Scotland. That is known now. The clear red water question (strong hint there) to Welsh Labour is ‘what are you going to do about it?’ followed by ‘how many nails do you want to drive into the lid of your political coffin?’. A clear majority of our councils are now calling for devolving control of the Crown Estates so the last question is ‘when are you going to LISTEN?’.
Quote: Treasury Minister James Murray argued that keeping the Crown Estate under Westminster control brought “greater benefit for the people of Wales and the wider United Kingdom.” Okay then why is that logic not applicable to Scotland and Northern Ireland which are also both parts of the United Kingdom? Oh wait, Westminster is terrified that Scotland will go independent and Northern Ireland is politically sensitive. Yet again Wales is treated as a second class nation, even if your opposed to independence you would have to agree that this is unfair. I hope more and more councils keep up the campaign,… Read more »
There is NO BENIFIT FOR WALES IN THE U K all take and give sod all
The day any government in Westminster hand over control of anything to Cymru will be equivalent to the eighth wonder of the world. They do not want Cymru to prosper in any way and want to keep us as underdogs forever. What are they afraid of??
Is it devolved from Scotland and Northern Ireland if it is WHY ARE WE TREATED DIFFERENTLY SECOND CLASS CITZENS IN OUR OWN COUNTRY
Labour, yet again, showing their British Nationalist credentials. How anyone calling themselves Welsh can support these Unionist apologists is beyond me.
Welsh Labour is an oxymoron. There is only the British Labour Party!