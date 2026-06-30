Labour by-election candidate barred from social work over sex video

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A Labour by-election candidate who has been backed by a UK cabinet minister is barred from working as a social worker.

Former professional footballer Sean Wharton is the party’s candidate for a crunch council by-election this week and has been praised by UK Cabinet Office minister, and Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, as a “brilliant” candidate who “has been a foster carer” in a campaign video.

But Mr Wharton was removed from the register of people qualified and entitled to work in social care in Wales four years ago when it was reported he had sent friends a sex video of two adults from a work email address.

He was first subject to conditions placed on his registration in March 2020 and removed from the social care register, following a review, in October 22 with the order still in place.

Torfaen Labour, which has selected the 57-year-old as its candidate for this Thursday’s Llantarnam by-election to Torfaen Borough Council, has backed him ahead of the July 2 poll.

A statement on behalf of the local party read: “We are confident that Sean would make an excellent councillor, and hope that people in Llantarnam will support his campaign for a positive future for the area.”

In March 2020, Wales Online carried a report from the Wales News Service agency that Mr Wharton, then 51, had conditions placed on his registration for 12 months after a panel found his fitness to practice had been impaired.

It was reported Mr Wharton accepted sending the sexual photographs was “unacceptable and unprofessional”.

A misconduct hearing was told he’d received the photos in a social media group on his mobile phone and he said he’d accidentally sent them on using his work email rather than personal address.

It was also reported the Social Care Wales hearing was told Mr Wharton had sent emails containing confidential information, which included the names of children, foster carer records, and medical reports, from his private address.

Hearing

According to Social Care Wales Mr Wharton’s last regulated employer was National Fostering Group. He was reported to have been a social worker based in Cardiff at the time of the 2020 hearing.

Social Care Wales said: “On 4 October 2022, the order was reviewed again and the panel removed Mr Wharton from the Social Care Register as his fitness to practise was found to be impaired. The removal order is still in place.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted Torfaen Labour leader Anthony Hunt who provided a response from Torfaen Labour which said Mr Wharton, who is already a member of Cwmbran Community Council, had apologised for “mistakes”.

The statement read: “As we have been hearing time and time again on the doorsteps – Sean is widely recognised as a fundamentally decent and well-liked individual who has a track record of supporting the community and its people.

“Mistakes should not forever define a person – how they take ownership and pay for those mistakes is crucial and Sean has already done both and apologised for his actions at the time.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been unable to contact Mr Wharton who, in a campaign video posted to social media, boasts: “If I’m elected I will always be just a phone call or an email away.”

Candidates

Mr Wharton grew up in Newport and played professionally for English Premier League side Sunderland, before playing in the Welsh topflight with Cwmbran Town who he later managed and he has lived in the town for 30 years.

Registered voters aged 16 and over can vote in the Llantarnam by-election and there is no need to show ID with polling stations, at Llantarnam Church Hall, Newport Road; Court Farm and Oakfield Community Centre and The Parish Hall, Old Cwmbran open from 7am to 10pm.

Full list of candidates: Tom Pedley, Green Party, Roger Morgan, Welsh Conservatives, Jonathan Hollins, Reform UK, Brendan Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Joe Tresidder, Plaid Cymru and Sean Wharton, Welsh Labour