Labour candidate mixes up two towns in his own constituency
Martin Shipton
A “top of the list” Welsh Labour Senedd candidate has upset locals in his constituency by posting a picture of an iconic welfare hall – but locating it in the wrong town.
Mahaboob Basha leads his party’s closed list in the new super-constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, which covers a massive geographical area from parts of Swansea in the south to Radnorshire in the north.
After campaigning in a part of the constituency with which he is clearly not familiar, Mr Basha, who is Welsh Labour’s Treasurer and Chair of its BAME committee, posted a message on social media that said: “A meaningful visit to Ystalyfera Miners’ Welfare Hall, meeting with Wynn and the trustees and learning more about both the building’s rich history and its future plans.The heritage of miners’ welfare in this community is unique, and it’s encouraging to see how that legacy is being honoured while looking ahead.
“I also had valuable conversations with local groups and businesses, hearing firsthand how they navigated the challenges of COVID-19 and the support that sustained them. Strong communities are built on history, resilience, and people working together.”
Below the post is a picture of Mr Basha not in Ystalyfera, but outside Ystrsdgynlais Welfare Hall in the neighbouring local authority area.
A local resident who contacted Nation.Cymru said: “People in Ystradgynlais are less than impressed with the Labour campaign after posting this. The photo of him is outside the Ystradgynlais Welfare Hall. The symbol of a proud Breconshire now Powys community. Not Ystalyfera, a nearby but different community in Neath Port Talbot.”
Vetting
A Labour source said “We were told the vetting process for candidates was taken very seriously. In reality it was just a means to keep candidates off the short list that the Starmer faction didn’t like. They didn’t seem to ask if they had any clue about communities.”
Another Labour source said: “Regardless of faction,the party should be selecting candidates who know the area they are standing in, including its history. This is just embarrassing and in a difficult year when Labour is expecting to do badly makes things even worse.”
The Welfare Hall was officially opened in the mining community of Ystradgynlais on July 7 1934 by the Hall’s then Chairman, and President of the South Wales Miners’ Federation, Jim Griffiths, who later went on to become the first Secretary of State for Wales following Labour’s 1964 general election victory.
The hall was built from the miners’ pennies and cost £9,000. The Main Hall could at that time seat around 650 people! The opening ceremony was followed by a week of celebrations, including a grand production of “The Bells of Beaulieu” by the Ystradgynlais Juvenile Operatic Society, produced by Mr Cynlais Davies. Today it serves as a well-loved cinema and community venue.
New job
Earlier this week Nation.Cymru revealed how, despite his candidacy, Mr Basha was looking for a new job in the UK or overseas. In a message posted to his LinkedIn page on February 1 above the slogan “Mahaboob is ready to work”, Mr Basha stated: “Hi everyone! I’m seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I’d love to reconnect. #OpenToWork.
“About me & what I’m looking for: I’m looking for International Specialist, Negotiator, Director of External Relations and Chief of Staff roles.
“I’m open to roles in MENA [Middle East and North Africa], Swansea and Middle East.
“I’ve previously worked at ESRI – Energy Safety Research Institute, Welsh Labour and Science and Engineering at Swansea University.”
The post was taken down within hours, but Nation.Cymru was sent a screenshot of it.
We sought comment from Welsh Labour about Mr Basha’s locational error, but did not get a response.
Labour seem determined to lose as emphatically as possible
This would seem a small matter. I mean it’s actually a mix up of photos rather than towns. No one’s claiming that he wasn’t at ystalyfera on the day in question, or that his picture in the other town wasn’t a genuine one. So his familiarity with the area isn’t really here or there and it would be uncharitable in the extreme to think that somehow he hadn’t realised that he’d been in more than one town that day. A touch embarrassing for sure, but in mega constituencies like these there’s no one who can really claim to be the… Read more »
And they are both in the same constituency, despite being in different local authority areas.
It’s poor journalism; he could’ve just uploaded the wrong photograph for heaven sake! Nothing to this. The candidate could’ve been asked why the error happened, as most media outlets do, but it looks like this rushed to publish this ‘scandal’
The Labour Party in Wales (also members of the UK party, even though they want people to think otherwise) wanted super constituencies , so they should know the bounderies and I don’t mean their huge expensive increase of MS’s.
Starmers’ parachutes into Cardiff West and Swansea West spring to mind. Total totalitarian red Tory Westmonster control. Nothing for people.
‘After campaigning in a part of the constituency with which he is clearly not familiar …’
There’s the problem. Winching in candidates who don’t live on the patch which they’re contesting and, even worse, who haven’t even taken the trouble to get their heads around its geography, its problems and its concerns simply demonstrate that they’re more concerned about forging a political career for themselves rather than adequately and caringly representing their constituency.
Not the sort of folk anyone with any nous should vote for.
Typical Nation Cymru to make an issue out of something that soes not matter. It is like saying he mixed up lower Glanamman with upper Glanamman.
Could be worse. He could have a blue umbrella.
Last reported looking for a job overseas. Hasn’t gone far, has he?
But he’s still not a racist Wales hater, so we’re good.
I’d be more concerned as a voter in the constituency that he is actively looking to get employment overseas not exactly shows commitment to area.
Good luck if he gets a job but being MS should not be a part time ambition.