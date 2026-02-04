Labour candidate mixes up two towns in his own constituency

Martin Shipton

A “top of the list” Welsh Labour Senedd candidate has upset locals in his constituency by posting a picture of an iconic welfare hall – but locating it in the wrong town.

Mahaboob Basha leads his party’s closed list in the new super-constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, which covers a massive geographical area from parts of Swansea in the south to Radnorshire in the north.

After campaigning in a part of the constituency with which he is clearly not familiar, Mr Basha, who is Welsh Labour’s Treasurer and Chair of its BAME committee, posted a message on social media that said: “A meaningful visit to Ystalyfera Miners’ Welfare Hall, meeting with Wynn and the trustees and learning more about both the building’s rich history and its future plans.The heritage of miners’ welfare in this community is unique, and it’s encouraging to see how that legacy is being honoured while looking ahead.

“I also had valuable conversations with local groups and businesses, hearing firsthand how they navigated the challenges of COVID-19 and the support that sustained them. Strong communities are built on history, resilience, and people working together.”

Below the post is a picture of Mr Basha not in Ystalyfera, but outside Ystrsdgynlais Welfare Hall in the neighbouring local authority area.

A local resident who contacted Nation.Cymru said: “People in Ystradgynlais are less than impressed with the Labour campaign after posting this. The photo of him is outside the Ystradgynlais Welfare Hall. The symbol of a proud Breconshire now Powys community. Not Ystalyfera, a nearby but different community in Neath Port Talbot.”

Vetting

A Labour source said “We were told the vetting process for candidates was taken very seriously. In reality it was just a means to keep candidates off the short list that the Starmer faction didn’t like. They didn’t seem to ask if they had any clue about communities.”

Another Labour source said: “Regardless of faction,the party should be selecting candidates who know the area they are standing in, including its history. This is just embarrassing and in a difficult year when Labour is expecting to do badly makes things even worse.”

The Welfare Hall was officially opened in the mining community of Ystradgynlais on July 7 1934 by the Hall’s then Chairman, and President of the South Wales Miners’ Federation, Jim Griffiths, who later went on to become the first Secretary of State for Wales following Labour’s 1964 general election victory.

The hall was built from the miners’ pennies and cost £9,000. The Main Hall could at that time seat around 650 people! The opening ceremony was followed by a week of celebrations, including a grand production of “The Bells of Beaulieu” by the Ystradgynlais Juvenile Operatic Society, produced by Mr Cynlais Davies. Today it serves as a well-loved cinema and community venue.

New job

Earlier this week Nation.Cymru revealed how, despite his candidacy, Mr Basha was looking for a new job in the UK or overseas. In a message posted to his LinkedIn page on February 1 above the slogan “Mahaboob is ready to work”, Mr Basha stated: “Hi everyone! I’m seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I’d love to reconnect. #OpenToWork.

“About me & what I’m looking for: I’m looking for International Specialist, Negotiator, Director of External Relations and Chief of Staff roles.

“I’m open to roles in MENA [Middle East and North Africa], Swansea and Middle East.

“I’ve previously worked at ESRI – Energy Safety Research Institute, Welsh Labour and Science and Engineering at Swansea University.”

The post was taken down within hours, but Nation.Cymru was sent a screenshot of it.

We sought comment from Welsh Labour about Mr Basha’s locational error, but did not get a response.