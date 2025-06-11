Labour council leader concerned over UK Government immigration plans

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The Labour leader of Cardiff Council said he is concerned about UK Government immigration plans that could affect social care in the city.

Cllr Huw Thomas spoke about plans to restrict oversees recruitment of care workers at a building topping out ceremony in Grangetown on Friday, June 6.

The UK Government said its plan, which is part of the recently published immigration white paper, is aimed at stopping carers from oversees being subject to “shameful levels of abuse and exploitation”.

However, unions, care agencies and councils have come out in criticism of the move which they say will exacerbate the pressure the care sector is already under.

Important work

When asked how concerned he was about the plans, Cllr Thomas said: “I think it is certainly a matter of concern.

“There are migrant workers in the care sector in Cardiff doing incredibly important work in very difficult circumstances.

“We want to support them and as a council we are working with trade unions to support that work force.

“What that’s meant over the last couple of years is that the marketplace for domiciliary care… is actually quite resilient in Cardiff.

“I think if there would be changes… that are proposed to be introduced, that would weaken the resilience of the delivery of domiciliary care.

“It is a concern. We are feeding that concern into Government for their consideration.”

Recruitment issues

A Cardiff Council official told councillors at a scrutiny committee meeting in February 2023 that the local authority was having issues with recruiting social care staff.

An advert posted on the council’s Facebook page in May 2025 said it currently has “vacancies in a number of care roles”.

In a statement published on May 11, the UK Government said some carers seeking work in the UK arrived to find themselves “saddled with debt”, being treated unfairly and discovering the jobs they were promised didn’t exist.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has also come out in criticism of the plans.

WLGA spokesperson for Health and Social Care, Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, said: “Councils have long struggled to recruit social care workers, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“The Welsh Government’s Real Living Wage has helped, but international recruitment has been an important part of keeping services going.

“These proposals risk shutting off a vital source of social care workers at the very moment local services are under extreme pressure.

“Councils are working hard to support people to live with dignity and independence – but this depends on having a workforce in place.

“Removing this option without a fully funded plan to grow the domestic workforce is a significant risk.

“It will take time and investment to build a resilient, sustainable care workforce.

“In the meantime, we fear the consequences will be felt by the people who rely most on support – older people, people with disabilities, and unpaid carers.

“Workforce planning must reflect the reality on the ground.

“Local authorities are uniquely placed to understand the needs of their communities, and their insights must shape national decisions.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

