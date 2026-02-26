Labour councillor defects to Lib Dems to continue education fight

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter.

Labour councillor Fran Lister has defected to the Liberal Democrats after a series of disagreements with Flintshire’s ruling Labour-led coalition over education policy.

Elected in March 2024 by the residents of Brynford and Halkyn, Cllr Lister – a former schoolteacher – has often been outspoken on matters surrounding education policy and budgets.

Last year, during her first full budget process, she delivered a passionate argument against the 2.5% top-slicing of the education budget as Flintshire County Council attempted to balance its books.

More recently she has challenged the authority’s release of a glowing education self-assessment report in a special meeting just 24 hours before a damning Estyn report into failings at Flint High School, plans to close Saltney Ferry CP School and make pupils trek across town to Saltney Wood CP school, and argued for a stay of execution for St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Saltney to allow pupils to prepare for moving should the authority’s Catholic super-school plans be approved.

“When I was elected, I promised to work hard for our communities, be a strong voice when things are not right, and hold the council to account,” she said.

“That commitment has not changed.

“Over recent months it has become increasingly difficult for me to do that within the Labour Group. On a number of issues I felt it was important to vote in the interests of residents rather than simply follow a party position.

“That has made my place within the group untenable.

“This is my decision, which has not been taken lightly. I have taken it so I can continue doing the job I was elected to do and be supported in doing so.

“The Liberal Democrats within Flintshire County Council are a strong and constructive voice. They share my belief that politics should be about improving people’s lives, tackling inequality, and making sure working families and education are properly supported.

“I will continue to be a strong voice for Brynford and Halkyn and work hard for the wider Flintshire community.”

Cllr Lister’s decision to join the party was ‘not taken lightly’ accepted Flintshire Liberal Democrat Group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst, but he added that her values were closely aligned with his group’s.

“We are very pleased to welcome Fran to our team,” he said. “She is a thoughtful and principled councillor who has consistently put the interests of children and families first.

“Over recent months Fran has shown real determination in standing up for transparency and high standards within the education service.

“Her focus has always been on safeguarding, accountability and ensuring that decisions are taken openly and honestly.

“That commitment to education and doing what is right rather than what is easy aligns very closely with our values as a group.

“We know this will not have been a decision she has taken lightly. Crossing the chamber is never straightforward. It reflects her strength of character and her willingness to act when she believes standards must be upheld.

“Fran will be a strong voice for parents, pupils, and school staff. We look forward to working with her to ensure that education governance in Flintshire is robust, transparent and accountable.”