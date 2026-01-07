Labour councillor’s health board appointment criticised as ‘cronyism’

Martin Shipton

The appointment of a councillor to a health board has been criticised as “pure old-fashioned Labour cronyism”.

Bridgend councillor Rhys Goode has been appointed to Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board by Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles.

An announcement on the health board’s Facebook page states: “The health board is delighted to welcome Councillor Rhys Goode as a newly appointed Independent Member (Local Authority).

“County Borough Councillor and former Cabinet Member at Bridgend County Borough Council, Rhys brings a wealth of experience from senior roles in communications and public affairs.

“He has led high-profile campaigns and initiatives in organisations across the UK, including as Head of Terrence Higgins Trust Cymru, where he collaborated with the Welsh Government to work towards ending HIV transmission in Wales.

“Moving back to the South Wales valleys, where he grew up, in 2021, Rhys is passionate about supporting the community to thrive, and ensuring they have the services they need, when they need them.”

Jonathan Morgan, Chair of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: “I am delighted the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care has appointed Councillor Rhys Goode to the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Board. He brings a superb understanding of the challenges and opportunities in local government, and how we can all be better at working together to deliver more effective local health and care services to meet peoples’ needs. I know he will make a great contribution to the Board and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Speaking of his appointment, Rhys Goode said: “I am excited and proud to be joining the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. I know there are great opportunities to be found in strengthening the joint working between local authorities and health boards, providing our local communities with the services they need, when they need them.

“I am looking forward to getting to work, along with Jonathan and the rest of the Board in delivering CTM’s objectives over the coming years.”

‘Non-political’

But a local non-Labour politician who didn’t feel comfortable about being named said: “This isn’t an independent appointment. It’s pure old-fashioned Labour cronyism. A Labour minister has appointed a Labour councillor, who is on the party list for the May Senedd election to a role which should be non-political and on behalf of the residents.

“Not long after he was elected he moved to Cardiff, making a mockery of local representation.

“The public’s responses to the social media post speak for themselves and must raise questions as to the appointment.”

One of Cllr Goode’s ward constituents commented: “Glad you found him as we can’t find him in Nantymoel where he’s supposed to be our councillor.”

Another said: “What’s he ever done for our community? I’d like to congratulate [Cllr] Stephanie Della Hughes for always stepping up and supporting Nantymoel when it’s not even her area.”

Responding to the criticism, Cllr Goode said: “I am very proud to represent my ward of Nantymoel, where I grew up and went to school. Residents can always contact me, and my contact details are available on the Bridgend County Borough website.

“I regularly meet with constituents in the local area to discuss concerns and help in any way I can, as well as chairing the trustee board of our local community centre, the Mem which has just celebrated its 100th anniversary amongst other local duties.

“With regards to the health board, I’m sure they can give you further details of my appointment. But I applied for this position, as all councillors from across the three local authority areas were invited to do, and following an interview process, I was appointed to the post.

“My understanding is that the title of being an ‘independent member’ of the board refers to being a local authority representative that is independent of the health board itself, not to the political affiliation or otherwise of the councillor in that post.

“I did have to move out of the local area due to a change in personal circumstances. I have always been open about this with residents and fellow councillors alike, and that I would therefore not seek re-election in 2027.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “Appointments to health boards follow a transparent and merit-based public appointments process, overseen by an independent panel.

“Local authority independent member candidates are nominated by councils and are expected to bring a strong link to local government while meeting independence and governance standards in line with the Nolan principles.

“All candidates undergo rigorous checks on independence and must declare any potential conflicts of interest, ensuring compliance with governance standards.”