Labour councillors in Monmouthshire defect to Plaid Cymru

Emily Price

Two Labour councillors in Monmouthshire have defected to Plaid Cymru, leaving the ruling coalition outnumbered by opposition members.

Councillors Sue Riley and Rachel Garrick for Bulwark and Thornwell, and Caldicot Castle announced they had formed a Plaid Cymru group on Monmouthshire County Council on Tuesday (October 20).

Before the defections, Labour and the Conservatives held 19 seats each, with Labour running Monmouthshire County Council as a minority administration in a power-sharing coalition with the Green Party.

However, with two councillors leaving, Labour’s seat count drops to 17, meaning they now have fewer councillors than the Conservatives, making it much easier for opposition parties to block cabinet proposals.

The defections come following Plaid Cymru’s success in Sir Fynwy Torfaen at May’s Senedd election which saw the election of two MSs.

Cllrs Riley and Garrick anticipate the party seeking a greater presence on the council at next year’s local elections.

In a statement, Cllr Riley said: “I became a Councillor to stand up for the people of Monmouthshire, especially those who are less able to stand up for themselves. I believe local democracy should be built on integrity, honesty and decency, and that those principles should guide every decision we make in the service of our communities.

“Over time, I became increasingly concerned about some of the decisions being made, particularly where they affected people who need support most.

“Decisions around home-to-school transport and domiciliary care made me question whether Labour was still living up to the values that brought me into local politics.

“Those concerns have ultimately led me to the decision to leave the Labour Party and join Plaid Cymru.

“At a time when we need decency and integrity in our politics, in Monmouthshire and across Wales, I am confident that those values are alive and well in Plaid Cymru.

“Monmouthshire has enormous strengths and enormous potential, but too many people are still being left behind.

“That includes people in care, young people missing out on education, victims of crime and people who have fallen through the cracks.

“I want to be part of a politics that listens to those people and makes sure they are not forgotten.

“To the Labour voters and members who have stood by me, I want to say this: I believe your values are better represented in Plaid Cymru.

“Working with a new and dynamic Plaid Cymru Government in Cardiff Bay gives us the opportunity to achieve real change here in Monmouthshire, and that is what I want to help deliver.”

Cllr Garrick said: “My support for Wales and independence has been clear in my actions for many years.

“I believe in having courage of my convictions and that has led me to the conclusion that Plaid Cymru’s values and aims align with my own.

“Plaid is putting those values into action for Wales. Joining Plaid allows me to be true to my values and beliefs for which I was elected.

“I could not with good conscience continue to stay in party which has not managed to provide equality of devolution to Wales and appears unwilling to move towards an equitable position for our country.

“I know there are many within my former party who hold similar beliefs, some of whom have been good friends over the years and I am sure that they will understand my position.

“I am now looking forward to helping Plaid build a future for Wales.”

Plaid Cymru MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen Donna Cushing, said: “Sue and Rachel are great assets to Monmouthshire and I am delighted to welcome them into the Party.

“They are hardworking, share our values, and their record on the Council means they’ve been welcomed into Plaid Cymru with open arms.”

Plaid Cymru MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen Matthew Jones, added: “I was devastated to hear of Sue’s experience in the Labour Group, knowing that she puts her heart and soul into her work as a Councillor.

“Sue is a Councillor of great integrity so of course I am delighted she agrees that Plaid Cymru are the right place for her values here in Monmouthshire.

“Rachel’s vision for a better Monmouthshire and a better Wales is just as apparent. I look forward to seeing her hard work continue in the chamber and in the community.”

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