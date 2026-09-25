Labour councillors scolded over rainbow backgrounds used to mock Restore Britain figure

Emily Price

Labour councillors in Bridgend have been scolded for using rainbow coloured virtual backgrounds during a meeting to mock a Restore Britain councillor who is facing accusations of “homophobia”.

Bridgend County Borough Council’s chief executive and its democratic services manager issued an email to the local authority’s 51 councillors on Thursday (September 24) reminding them to only use officially authorised corporate backgrounds during video calls on Microsoft Teams.

It came after around 14 members of the ruling Labour group changed their virtual backgrounds to display Pride colours alongside the party’s official branding during a full council meeting on Wednesday (September 23).

The stunt appeared to have been orchestrated in an apparent attempt to mock Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr councillor Owain Clatworthy.

The Restore Britain councillor made national news in July when he branded a rainbow painted picnic table at a shopping outlet a “political view” and a “mandatory ideology” that was “impossible to escape”.

It led to Bridgend Pride and members of the public reporting the councillor to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, although the watchdog did not launch a formal probe.

Cllr Clatworthy’s remarks about the LGBTQ+ community have earned him an official ban from his local Veterans Association over fears for the “welfare, safety, or enjoyment” of its members.

Since defecting from Reform UK to Restore Britain, Cllr Clatworthy has faced criticism over a series of inflammatory comments he has made online, including remarks concerning refugees and asylum seekers.

With a rainbow flag displayed behind him during this week’s council meeting, Council Leader John Spanswick launched into a sharp rebuke, branding Cllr Clatworthy “angry and bitter” and a “publicity seeker”.

It came after the Restore politician called on the council leader to reveal the number of refugees and asylum seekers living in Bridgend.

Cllr Spanswick said: “If he spent more time doing his job and less time playing to the gallery, Cllr Clatworthy you would know our housing policy already prioritises local people, disabled people, key workers and veterans.

“Refugees are not pushing Bridgend residents to the back of the queue. Residents should not need to be housing experts to trust their local councillor.

“By implying refugees get priority, you are exploiting that trust and turning genuine anxiety into resentment for political advantage.”

Cllr Clatworthy could be seen laughing on camera as the council leader continued saying: “You are undermining local democracy for views and likes.

“In my 35 years as a local councillor, I have never known a councillor to be so angry, bitter and uninformed, making disgusting comments to feed an extreme right-wing narrative.

“Your residents deserve solutions and not to be misled for the benefit of your latest party.”

After the meeting, Cllr Clatworthy posted selective footage of the exchange to Facebook, adding the Looney Tunes “That’s All Folks” animated closing sequence to the end.

He published a further post claiming 114 “illegal migrants” had been “dumped” in Bridgend, prompting some locals to call for the addresses of where the individuals are being housed.

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