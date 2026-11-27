Martin Shipton

Labour has fended off a challenge from Reform UK to retain a seat on Flintshire County Council.

Laura Murton won the by-election in the Mold: Broncoed ward with 250 votes (36.9%).

Reform’s Richard Clarke came second with 197 votes (29.1%), while the Liberal Democrats’ Nanette Davies came third with 139 votes (20.5%).

Conservative candidate Kathy Cracknell received 36 votes (5.3%), Restore Britain’s Ted Jenkins 29 (4.3%), the Green Party’s Emily Hart 23 (3.4%) and the Heritage Party’s Kristina Renshaw four (0.6%).

Plaid Cymru did not field a candidate.

Reform had high hopes of winning the by-election, which was triggered by the death of Labour councillor Teresa Carberry.

Ms Murton is the wife of Hannah Blythyn, a former MS and Deputy Minister for Social Partnership who lost her seat in May’s Senedd election.

Flintshire County Council has 67 councillors. Following the by-election, Labour holds 27 seats, with another 27 held by independents and others. Reform holds eight, the Liberal Democrats four and the Conservatives one.

The ward is part of the Fflint Wrecsam Senedd constituency, where Reform won the most votes in May’s election.

Ms Murton won the seat after campaigning on unashamedly local issues. Her leaflet listed five priorities:

Parking – tackling inconsiderate parking, particularly around schools.

Mold town centre – supporting independent businesses and tackling the number of vape shops.

Local schools – fighting for fairer funding and better support.

Local services – protecting Mold’s last remaining public toilets.

Listening – being an approachable, visible councillor who makes time for local people.

Lord David Hanson, a Minister of State at the Home Office, represented the area in the UK Parliament when it was part of his former Delyn constituency. After the result was declared, he said: “Congratulations to @LauraMurton22 on holding Mold Broncoed ward for @WelshLabour in today’s by-election – a great result against Reform, Conservative, Liberal, Green, Restore and Heritage candidates.”

In England, Reform was defending four seats vacated by councillors who resigned in disgrace after an ITV News documentary exposed their remarks.

Three of the seats were in Solihull’s Castle Bromwich ward in the West Midlands, where Reform councillors Alan Feeney, Jamie Campbell and Chris Whelan all quit following their comments about burying pork products to stop a mosque being built. Feeney had also called Asian homeowners “parasites” and said the area was “infested” with them. The local Reform branch initially defended their remarks, but pressure mounted and the councillors resigned.

Feeney also resigned his Shard End seat on Birmingham City Council.

Reform retained all four seats in Thursday’s by-elections.

Labour retained its Harpurhey seat on Manchester City Council with a big majority over Reform, while the Conservatives took a seat from Labour in Reading’s Caversham Heights ward.

Reform won by just one vote to take a formerly Conservative seat in the Marlbrook ward of Bromsgrove District Council.