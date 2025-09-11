Labour deputy leadership race appears set for Phillipson v Powell contest

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and ex-Commons leader Lucy Powell look set to fight it out for Labour’s deputy leadership as the first stage of the contest draws to a close.

Candidates face a final scramble for the 80 nominations required from MPs as they bid to make it to the second round of the contest on Thursday.

So far, only Ms Phillipson has secured enough support, sailing over the line with 116 nominations by Wednesday night, with Ms Powell just three short.

The Education Secretary said on Thursday: “This morning I have written to the general secretary of the Labour Party to accept nomination as a candidate for deputy leader.

“It’s time to unite our party and smash Reform.”

“Brilliant women”

Early on Thursday the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry dropped out of the race, saying “it has been a privilege to take part in this race with such brilliant women”.

She had picked up just 13 nominations by Wednesday night.

On the party’s left, Bell Ribeiro-Addy is third on 15 nominations, followed by Liverpool Wavertree’s Paula Barker on 14.

Ms Phillipson continued to pick up nominations following a virtual hustings on Wednesday evening, and said she was “honoured to have the backing of such a breadth of colleagues”.

Earlier on Wednesday, sixth candidate Alison McGovern dropped out of the race and offered her backing to Ms Phillipson, saying the “momentum of this contest had shifted”.

Candidates have until 5pm on Thursday to secure nominations from their fellow MPs.

The prospect of a contested election threatens to overshadow Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool at the end of September, with a contest described by some as a referendum on the Prime Minister’s leadership.

But neither Ms Phillipson, a Cabinet minister, nor Ms Powell has so far been openly critical of Sir Keir Starmer, while other candidates have explicitly called for a change of direction.

Despite being sacked by Sir Keir last week, Ms Powell said she had been “proud” to serve in government when announcing her candidacy, while Ms Phillipson said she would “unite the party, take the fight to Reform, and deliver for our country”.