Labour drops to fourth in Barry by-election as Reform UK gains another council seat in Wales
Reform UK has won a by-election in the Vale of Glamorgan, taking the Illtyd ward in Barry from Labour, which dropped to fourth place.
The new councillor is Reform’s Brandon Dodd, who topped the poll with 729 votes.
The runner-up was Plaid Cymru’s Taif Ball with 657 votes, while the Conservatives’ Vincent Bailey was third with 445 votes.
Labour’s Aled Blake was fourth with 414 votes while Green Party candidate Aoife Blight got 85 votes.
The result is the latest by-election victory for Reform in Wales, which has previously taken two seats in Carmarthenshire, another in Torfaen and one in Bridgend, all from Labour.
Humiliation
Coming fourth in a seat it previously held is a particular humiliation for Labour and represents a massive turnaround from the last regular local authority election in Illtyd in 2022.
At that time Labour won two of the ward’s three seats and the Conservatives won one.
Labour’s Naomi Marshallsea topped the poll with 1,342 votes with party colleague Howard Hamilton, whose death in July triggered the by-election, in second place with 1,177 votes, Sitting Tory councillor Janice Charles was re-elected with 953 votes.
The top Plaid candidate was Taif Bell, who also stood in the by-election. In 2022 he got 589 votes, while the leading Green Party candidate got 396 votes.
There was no Reform candidate.
Following the by-election, Labour will continue to run a minority administration with 24 of the 54 seats. The Conservatives are the main opposition party with 13 seats, Plaid Cymru has 8 seats, there are 8 Independent councillors and now 1 from Reform UK.
Plaid Cymru, which holds two of the three Illtyd seats on Barry Town Council, is disappointed not to have won the by-election.
Cllr Mark Hooper represents the Baruc ward in Barry on Vale of Glamorgan council and will be Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate at next May’s Senedd election in the new super-constituency of Pen-y-Bont Morgannwg, which covers Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan.
‘Worrying’
Reflecting on the result of the by-election, he said: “I believe the Senedd election will end up being a contest between Plaid Cymru and Reform, with Labour and the Conservatives on the margins. People who want to stop Reform from leading Wales should vote for Plaid Cymru.
“At the Vale of Glamorgan level, the Illtyd ward has always been a Labour-Tory marginal, and this is the first time those parties haven’t taken first and second place. It will be very worrying for both parties, whose appeal is definitely waning.
“We had a good candidate who had the right messages and I don’t think I did anything wrong.
“But those who voted for Reform did so for reasons that have nothing to do with Vale of Glamorgan council. They were voting on the usual issues that Farage is given plenty of opportunity to air on the BBC and in papers like the Daily Mail, day after day, week after week.
“They were voting for Nigel Farage, not for the young Reform candidate whose name was on the ballot paper. I’m not one to criticise young people’s involvement in politics, but there’s a need for councillors who are able to discuss and make decisions about issues like waste collection and education, which are important.
“I’m sure we can beat Reform in Wales, but it will take a lot of work. Onwards to Caerphilly!”
Caerphilly
A by-election will be held in Caerphilly on October 23 for a new MS to replace Labour’s Hefin David, who died tragically in August.
Labour is in turmoil in Caerphilly following the resignation of council leader Sean Morgan, who denounced the party and left it following the decision of Welsh Labour officials to block his deputy Cllr Jamie Pritchard from putting his name forward for the by-election because he had tweeted support for Jeremy Corbyn during the period when he was leading the party.
Cllr Morgan, who will sit as an Independent councillor, says he will vote for Plaid Cymru’s by-election candidate, Cllr Lindsay Whittle, and has advised others to do the same.
Currently many people just are not listening to how bad a Reform government, in Cardiff Bay, would be for Cymru. However, as the May elections get closer and people start to focus on them – that could well change. There’s going to be far more literature and focus on the behaviour of the party meaning it will become harder for the general public to ignore.
We keep saying that Steve but Reform keeps winning coucil seats in Wales – and remember this is a party which didn’t exist in Wales the last time these seats were contested. For sure they’ll be subject to greater scrutiny in the run up to polling day next year – and with 96 candidates to find the potential for Reform to slip up cannot be discounted (their ‘difficulties’ with some candidates in last year’s general election being well known). But if they dont make any serious gaffe’s over their selection of candidates – and stick to the populist politics which… Read more »
In the days of people getting one-sided news feeds from social media and news sites like GB News or the Daily Mail, I think the dark side of Reform will be easy for many people to ignore. While Labour fails to deliver real change for working class people, there will always be voices like Reform ready to throw the blame on immigrants, sow division and pretend that their lies are the “voice of the people”.
The Tories and Labour are looking increasingly like dead ducks here in Cymru. At last year’s general election, Reform got more than double the vote Plaid Cymru received in the Vale of Glamorgan. Judging by that result, the gap has been narrowed quite considerably since then, with just 72 votes separating the two at this council by-election. This is quite encouraging news for the Caerphilly by-election, which is traditionally far more fertile territory for Plaid. If anyone is still thinking of voting Labour next month, then please think again as it would be a wasted vote.
Actually, if this result is replicated throughout this area at next year’s Senedd election, it would mean Reform and Plaid winning two seats each, with the Tories and Labour taking one seat apiece. Who would have thought that 18 months ago!?
It’s bad news, but I genuinely think REFORM are going to take over south east Wales come the election. Labour have successively let down generations if young people in Wales. It’s over for them
How many more results do we need to show what’s happening. Labour is walking into a self made disaster zone.
They have ignored a massive petition to their peril , have little public consultation , their waste of tax payers money and some of their petty obsessions, while not giving anything to the people who they are supposed to serve. The excuses they will give will be interesting to say the least.
Don’t think those 85 will have opted for Reform if Green Party of England and Wales didn’t stand in Barry or elsewhwere Wales. If they’d have voted Plaid Cymru as an alternative, then Plaid Cymru would have won the seat.
Yep. The Green Party in Wales, with it’s vote too small to win a seat but big enough to assist Reform UK win a seat, is simply serving as a handmaiden for Reform UK.
Another ominous result for those of us who dread the prospect of Reform being the largest party in the Senedd next year. But another disastrous result for labour and indicative that they face being wiped out in Wales next year – and their humiliation will surely be richly deserved after foisting the odious Vaughan Gething and the clueless Eluned Morgan on us in recent years. You could argue that the plaid vote has held up reasonably since 2022 but – as with some other by elections that have taken place this year (most notably llangennech) – this is a seat… Read more »
This seat has always been a Labour/Conservative marginal. Plaid had never finished better than third in a council election there, so increasing their vote share by more than 10% (from 17.1% to 28.2%) and coming within a hair’s breadth of winning is pretty good. Indeed, if they can repeat that increase in vote share by the same margin nationally at next year’s Senedd election, then they’ll enjoy a very good election indeed. Unfortunately, Reform might well enjoy a very good election as well. The big losers will be Labour and the Tories.
Reform, the party of hate and division, the party of anti vaxers and medical kooks, the party of climate destroyers and owned by the usual suspect oil barons, the party that is owned by 5 house farage with interesting tax arrangements and numerous revenue stream’s and farage great mates with Trump who strives on hate, and Trump who was great mates with Epstein.
Yeah, that reform.
This is a direct consequence of the “Nation of Sanctuary” nonsense!
No. This is a consequence of thick anti Welsh people being allowed to vote. Fascism has no place in Wales, and those promoting it are no better than RSO’s. Stringent action is needed by the decent people to keep this completely out of our communities.
Calling your political opponents thick and telling them they have no right to vote is exactly the sort of attitude that drives people to parties like Reform. I agree we need to drive out Reform and its agenda of hate, but demonising its supporters is not the way to beat them. We tried that with Brexit and look where it got us!
Obviously a disappointing result but from Plaids point of view up 10 percentage points in Barry and coming a strong second can’t be seen as a bad result.