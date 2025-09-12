Labour drops to fourth in Barry by-election as Reform UK gains another council seat in Wales

Reform UK has won a by-election in the Vale of Glamorgan, taking the Illtyd ward in Barry from Labour, which dropped to fourth place.

The new councillor is Reform’s Brandon Dodd, who topped the poll with 729 votes.

The runner-up was Plaid Cymru’s Taif Ball with 657 votes, while the Conservatives’ Vincent Bailey was third with 445 votes.

Labour’s Aled Blake was fourth with 414 votes while Green Party candidate Aoife Blight got 85 votes.

The result is the latest by-election victory for Reform in Wales, which has previously taken two seats in Carmarthenshire, another in Torfaen and one in Bridgend, all from Labour.

Humiliation

Coming fourth in a seat it previously held is a particular humiliation for Labour and represents a massive turnaround from the last regular local authority election in Illtyd in 2022.

At that time Labour won two of the ward’s three seats and the Conservatives won one.

Labour’s Naomi Marshallsea topped the poll with 1,342 votes with party colleague Howard Hamilton, whose death in July triggered the by-election, in second place with 1,177 votes, Sitting Tory councillor Janice Charles was re-elected with 953 votes.

The top Plaid candidate was Taif Bell, who also stood in the by-election. In 2022 he got 589 votes, while the leading Green Party candidate got 396 votes.

There was no Reform candidate.

Following the by-election, Labour will continue to run a minority administration with 24 of the 54 seats. The Conservatives are the main opposition party with 13 seats, Plaid Cymru has 8 seats, there are 8 Independent councillors and now 1 from Reform UK.

Plaid Cymru, which holds two of the three Illtyd seats on Barry Town Council, is disappointed not to have won the by-election.

Cllr Mark Hooper represents the Baruc ward in Barry on Vale of Glamorgan council and will be Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate at next May’s Senedd election in the new super-constituency of Pen-y-Bont Morgannwg, which covers Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan.

‘Worrying’

Reflecting on the result of the by-election, he said: “I believe the Senedd election will end up being a contest between Plaid Cymru and Reform, with Labour and the Conservatives on the margins. People who want to stop Reform from leading Wales should vote for Plaid Cymru.

“At the Vale of Glamorgan level, the Illtyd ward has always been a Labour-Tory marginal, and this is the first time those parties haven’t taken first and second place. It will be very worrying for both parties, whose appeal is definitely waning.

“We had a good candidate who had the right messages and I don’t think I did anything wrong.

“But those who voted for Reform did so for reasons that have nothing to do with Vale of Glamorgan council. They were voting on the usual issues that Farage is given plenty of opportunity to air on the BBC and in papers like the Daily Mail, day after day, week after week.

“They were voting for Nigel Farage, not for the young Reform candidate whose name was on the ballot paper. I’m not one to criticise young people’s involvement in politics, but there’s a need for councillors who are able to discuss and make decisions about issues like waste collection and education, which are important.

“I’m sure we can beat Reform in Wales, but it will take a lot of work. Onwards to Caerphilly!”

Caerphilly

A by-election will be held in Caerphilly on October 23 for a new MS to replace Labour’s Hefin David, who died tragically in August.

Labour is in turmoil in Caerphilly following the resignation of council leader Sean Morgan, who denounced the party and left it following the decision of Welsh Labour officials to block his deputy Cllr Jamie Pritchard from putting his name forward for the by-election because he had tweeted support for Jeremy Corbyn during the period when he was leading the party.

Cllr Morgan, who will sit as an Independent councillor, says he will vote for Plaid Cymru’s by-election candidate, Cllr Lindsay Whittle, and has advised others to do the same.