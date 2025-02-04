Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Labour former minister who stood down as MP at last election takes seat in Lords

04 Feb 2025 1 minute read
Former Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan. Photo UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor PA Images

A Labour former minister who served as a Cardiff MP for more than two decades has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

Kevin Brennan stepped down from the Commons at the last election having represented the Cardiff West constituency since 2001.

He held a series of ministerial posts in the last Labour government and also served on the frontbench in opposition.

The 65-year-old was also a member of the cross-party parliamentary rock band MP4.

Scarlet robes

Lord Brennan of Canton, who was handed a life peerage by the Prime Minister, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony, where he swore allegiance to the King in both English and Welsh.

He was supported in the upper chamber by former party leader Lord Kinnock and Lord Murphy of Torfaen, who previously served as Welsh secretary.

