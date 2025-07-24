Labour Government ‘deeply committed’ to recognising Palestine, Reynolds says
Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is “deeply committed” to recognising a Palestinian state, a member of his Cabinet said.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds stressed that such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a “genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement” with Israel.
The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to fulfil Labour’s promise to recognise Palestine.
Mr Reynolds told LBC Radio: “We are deeply committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state, which was part of our manifesto, but obviously we want that to be meaningful.
“Now, at the minute, there is not a Palestinian state there. There is no political agreement between the two principal Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza.
“We have taken other steps in relation to the intolerable situation in Gaza. We’ve obviously sanctioned two Israeli cabinet ministers. I myself have ended arms exports to Israel that could be used in the conflict in Gaza.
“We’ve ended our talks with Israel on a more enhanced trade agreement and trade relationship. So we have taken those immediate steps.
“And we do want to see Palestine recognised. I want that to be meaningful. I want that to be working with partners, other countries around the world.”
Labour’s London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has piled pressure on Sir Keir to “immediately recognise Palestinian statehood”.
He said that the UK “must do far more to pressure the Israeli government to stop this horrific senseless killing”, as aid groups have warned of starvation in the Gaza Strip.
More than 100 organisations, including Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children, have put their names to an open letter in which they said they were watching their own colleagues, as well as the Palestinians they serve, “waste away”.
It comes as the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, labelled the situation in Gaza “a stain on the conscience of the international community”.
He said: “With each passing day in Gaza, the violence, starvation and dehumanisation being inflicted on the civilian population by the government of Israel becomes more depraved and unconscionable.”
