Labour group back Chris Weaver as new leader of Cardiff council

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Chris Weaver is set to become the leader of Cardiff Council following a unanimous vote by the council’s Labour group.

This follows the previous leader Huw Thomas stepping down from the council after his election to the Senedd for the constituency of Caerdydd Penarth.

Mr Weaver was previously the cabinet member for finance, modernisation and performance.

He has represented the Cathays Ward of the council since 2012 as a member of the Labour Party.

A group spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that Chris Weaver has been elected as the Group’s new leader and our nominee to be Leader of Cardiff Council. Chris brings a wealth of experience, having served as Cabinet Member for Finance for the past nine years.”

They continued: “Chris is passionate about Cardiff and its residents, and is determined to build on our successes — including new schools across the city, Cardiff’s biggest council house building programme in decades, the highest recycling rates of any core city, and significant investment in our local economy.”

Cllr Chris Weaver said: “I’m truly humbled to have the unanimous support of my colleagues and will work tirelessly with them, and with our deputy leader, councillor Sarah Merry, to deliver for our city and its residents.”

He continued: “I would also like to thank Councillor Huw Thomas for all he achieved as Leader of Cardiff Council and to congratulate him on his election to the Senedd.”

Although the Labour Group, the largest group on the council, have elected him to be their leader, he will now go forward to be confirmed as the new council leader at the full council meeting on May 21st.

The next round of elections for Cardiff Council are set to take place next year in 2027.