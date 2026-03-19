Labour has abandoned its claim to be the ‘party of devolution’, says Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has said that Labour can no longer credibly describe itself as the ‘party of devolution’ following a leaked memo from the Prime Minister indicating a willingness to bypass the Senedd and Welsh Government.

The memo, obtained by Plaid Cymru, states: “we should be confident in our ability to deliver directly in those nations, including through direct spending, even when devolved governments may oppose this.”

Ahead of yesterday’s Senedd debate (18 March 2026), Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan MS criticised the First Minister for failing to challenge the Prime Minister’s approach when questioned during a scrutiny session on 13 March 2026.

In response to the memo, Plaid Cymru has tabled a motion calling on the Senedd to state clearly that the UK Government should not make spending decisions in Wales when they are opposed by the Welsh Government.

Labour has tabled an amendment that would vote against Plaid Cymru’s proposal.

Heledd Fychan MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Finance, Culture and the Welsh language, said Labour appears more concerned with maintaining its relationship with Westminster than standing up for Wales, and that only a Plaid Cymru government would consistently defend Wales’ interests.

Ms Fychan said: “This leaked memo – and importantly, the First Minister’s response – shows that Labour has forfeited any claim to being the ‘party of devolution’.

“The Prime Minister’s directive exposes his government’s disregard for Wales and for our democratic institutions. Instead of defending Wales, the First Minister has repeatedly chosen to defend the UK Government.

“Plaid Cymru’s motion simply states that the UK Government should not make spending decisions in Wales when the Welsh Government opposes – yet Labour, the governing party in Wales, intends to vote against it. Their priority is clearly keeping favour with their Westminster colleagues, not standing up for Wales.

“Whether it’s on HS2, the Crown Estate, or fair funding, Labour has failed to put Wales first. People across Wales expect better.

“It is time for new leadership with Plaid Cymru – a government that will always stand up for Wales, our communities, and our democracy.”

Welsh Labour has been contacted for comment.