Labour ‘irresponsible’ for walking away from Budget deal, says Plaid

Martin Shipton

The Labour Party has been branded “irresponsible” for walking away from an offer of £80m of extra funding for Additional Learning Needs proposed by the Welsh Government as part of discussions on the Supplementary Budget.

Responding to reports that Labour have rejected an offer which would have secured £80m of additional funding, evenly split between the current financial year and next, Plaid Cymru MS Kiera Marshall said that “parents, pupils and teachers will rightly question Labour’s commitment to this issue”, branding their rejection of the constructive offer from the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government which comes despite the challenging financial picture as “irresponsible.”

The measures set out in the Supplementary Budget include £145m towards cutting waiting lists, £55m towards the most transformational childcare offer anywhere in the UK, £15m towards rolling out free school meals in secondary schools and £20m capital funding towards social homes.

Caerdydd Penarth MS Ms Marshall said: “It is deeply irresponsible for Labour to walk away from such a constructive offer of £80m towards ALN by our Plaid Cymru Government.

“Despite the financial challenges they inherited, the Welsh Government has worked constructively to bring a proposal to the table based on a strategic approach to making the ALN system more sustainable.

“Parents, pupils and teachers will rightly question Labour’s commitment to this issue now that they have chosen to reject what would have been a very positive step forward for those campaigning on this issue.

“By voting against the Supplementary Budget, not only would Labour be voting against £145m for the NHS, £55m towards funded childcare and £15m to roll our free school meals in secondary schools – all things they claim to support – they would be exposing the fact that they would rather score political points than act as a responsible opposition.”

Labour rejects the claim that it has walked away from talks.

In a letter to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, Labour group interim leader Ken Skates said he’s grateful for “the constructive discussions on this matter” and that he “recognise [s] the movement and progress made in recent days”.

He added: “The latest suggested quantum of investment for additional learning needs discussed between our parties continues to fall short of this mark. As already mentioned, I recognise there has been progress and movement in recent days. In that same spirit, I would urge the government to continue that movement and make at least £100m available for investment in ALN so that we can then help deliver a positive supplementary budget for Wales.”

A Welsh Labour spokesperson added: “There wasn’t a penny on the table for additional learning needs until Welsh Labour fought for it.

“£40m this year falls far short of what children and young people with additional learning needs require.

“Schools, teaching unions and councils are clear in their support for our position. We will not back down.

“This is about getting the best possible deal for vulnerable children and young people.”

If no deal can be reached before Tuesday, the Welsh Government will almost certainly lose the vote. In such an event, Finance Minister Elin Jones will have to draw up a new supplementary budget in the autumn.