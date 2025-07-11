Labour leads in latest Senedd election poll, suggesting it’s wrong to write off the party’s chances

Martin Shipton

Welsh Labour has come out on top in the latest Senedd voting intention poll conducted by Beaufort Research for Nation.Cymru.

The results suggest that it would be premature to write off the chances of the party which has dominated Welsh politics for more than a century retaining its role as the biggest party after next May’s Senedd election.

Our new poll shows Labour leading with 27%, followed by Reform UK on 25%, Plaid Cymru on 21%, the Conservatives on 13%, the Green Party on 6%, the Liberal Democrats on 5% and Some other party on 2%.

Labour retains the marginal lead it held in our last Beaufort poll in March, but Reform’s share of the vote has risen slightly, while Plaid and the Conservatives have decreased slightly.

Unpredictable

The poll continues the unpredictable nature of the polling results, with Labour, Reform and Plaid Cymru all having led in polls carried out by different companies in recent months.

In the Beaufort poll, there are variations in support depending on region, gender, age, social grade and whether those polled can speak Welsh or not.

Beaufort splits Wales into three regions.

In North and Mid Wales, Reform leads with 26% followed by the Conservatives on 20%, Plaid Cymru 18%, Labour 16%, Lib Dem 11%, Greens 8% and Some other party on 1%.

In South West Wales and the Valleys, Plaid Cymru leads with 29%, ahead of Labour and Reform which are both on 27%, the Conservatives on 10%, Green 4%, Lib Dems 2% and Some other party 1%.

In Cardiff and South East Wales, Labour lead on 41%, ahead of Reform on 22%, Conservatives 13%, Plaid Cymru 9%, Green 7%, Lib Dems 3% and Some other party 2%.

Gender

In terms of gender, Reform leads among men with 31%, Labour is on 25%, Plaid Cymru 20%, Conservatives 11%, Lib Dem and Green both on 5% and Some other party on 2%.

Meanwhile Labour leads among women on 30%, Plaid Cymru is on 22%, Reform 18%, Conservatives 16%, Green 7%, Lib Dems 6% and Some other party 1%.

So far as age is concerned, Labour leads among 16-34 year-olds with 39%, followed by Plaid Cymru on 25%, Reform on 15%, Conservatives 10%, Lib Dems 6%, Greens 5% and Some other party 0%.

Among those aged between 35 and 54, Labour leads with 31%, ahead of Reform on 25%, Plaid Cymru on 20%, Green 9%, Conservatives 8%, Lib Dem 6% and Some other party 1%.

Voters aged 55 and over split Reform 29%, Labour 22%, Plaid Cymru 19%, Conservative 18%, Green 5%, Lib Dem 4% and Some other party 2%.

In terms of social grade, Labour led with 32% among the more prosperous ABC1 voters, followed by Plaid Cymru on 21%, Reform 19%, Conservatives 14%, Green 7%, Lib Dems 5%, Some other party 2%.

Among less prosperous C2DE voters, Reform was backed by 34%, with Labour on 21%, Plaid Cymru on 20%, Conservatives 13%, Greens 6%, Lib Dems 5% and Some other party 1%.

Welsh speakers

Those who can speak Welsh put Plaid Cymru in the lead with 37%, followed by Labour on 22%, Reform on 18%, Conservatives on 11%, Lib Dems 7%, Green 6% and Some other party on 0%.

Those unable to speak Welsh have Labour in the lead on 30%, followed by Reform on 28%, Plaid Cymru 15%, Conservatives 14%, Green 6%, Lib Dem 4% and Some other party 2%.

Next year’s Senedd election will see the number of MSs increase from 60 to 96, with all members elected by the closed list system of proportional representation, with six members elected from each of 16 “super constituencies” covering the whole of Wales.

* The results include those aged 16 and over who expressed support for a party and who said they were at least 90% certain of voting in a Senedd election. Fieldwork took place between June 2 and June 22 2025. Some 1,000 interviews were carried out online, with the results based on 400 respondents who fulfilled the required criteria. The sample is a representative cross-section of Wales’ adult population.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

