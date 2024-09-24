Labour-led council raises concerns over winter fuel payments for pensioners

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

A Labour-led council has raised concern at the UK Government decision to axe winter fuel payments for thousands of pensioners.

The new Labour government announced shortly after being elected in July it would means test the payments, worth between £100 and £300, to only those claiming Pension Credit or some other benefits.

Members of Monmouthshire County Council were asked to require its Labour leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby, write to chancellor Rachel Reeves and request a review of the decision to limit payments to single pensioners with an income of just over £11,000 a year, or £17,000 for couples.

However the proposal, from the council’s Conservative opposition, was amended by a vote of the full council and removed the requirement for the leader to write a letter, replacing it with a call from the council for the decision to be reviewed.

‘Disappointed’

Tory group leader Richard John told the council: “I’m disappointed the administration has effectively watered down my motion and disappointed the wording has changed about writing a letter to the chancellor, will a letter be sent?

“It was an opportunity for us all to send a very clear message to about the harmful impact on some of the poorest and most vulnerable residents in our county.”

Cllr John had also said he had worded his original motion in a way Labour members could support it.

Last week Labour controlled Torfaen Borough Council noted concern at the means testing decision.

Cllr John, and other Conservative councillors, criticised statements on pensioners facing fuel poverty by Labour leader Keir Starmer in the run-up to the election that were also shared by Monmouthshire’s Labour MP Catherine Fookes.

Labour council cabinet member Angela Sandles said figures show 5,980 households in Monmouthshire had received winter fuel payments last year and there were 1,835 households in receipt of Pension Credit – but it is likely a further 5,232, of 14,145 households that will no longer receive the payments, are entitled to claim Pension Credit.

Support

She said the amendment put forward by Green Party cabinet member Ian Chandler, that noted the steps taken by the council to address fuel poverty and support available, was intended to address that.

She also questioned if all pensioners required the additional payment and said her “guestimated” is 37 per cent of the 46 member council had been entitled to the payments: “That’s on top of their state pension, on occupational pension if they have one, and their councillor’s allowance. Are they going to miss a winter fuel payment?”

But Conservative Maureen Powell, who is in her 80s, said she was concerned about those just above the threshold and said: “It makes quite a difference to me whether I get the winter fuel payment.”

She repremanded Cllr Sandles, who has responsibility for equalities, and told her: “Don’t judge people by what you think they are earning”.

