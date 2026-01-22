Labour MP says next census should include separate option for Cornish identity

A Labour MP has called for the next census to include a separate Cornish tick box so people from the region can properly register their identity.

Cornish MP Perran Moon, who represents Camborne and Redruth, said the situation during the 2021 census was a “farce” as people from Cornwall who wanted to register that they were Cornish had to select the “other” category and then write in their answer.

The number of people identifying as Cornish has risen in recent censuses.

In the last census five years ago, 117,350 identified as Cornish in England and Wales when people were asked about their national identity with a write-in response.

This had risen from about 65,000 a decade before, according to the Office for National Statistics. This takes into account those who considered themselves “Cornish-only” or “Cornish and British-only”.

A consultation is under way for people to help feed into what they believe should be changed for the census in five years’ time.

Speaking at Business Questions in the House of Commons, Mr Moon said: “In 2021 census despite the disturbing lack of a tick box, over 117,000 Cornish people registered their identity by having to click ‘other’, and then type in Cornish.

“With the current consultation on the 2031 census due to close on February 4, does the leader of the House agree with me that this farce must end and that the (Office for National Statistics) must add a Cornish identifier tickbox to the 2031 census?”

Commons leader Sir Alan Campbell replied: “(Mr Moon) is a stalwart campaigner for his Cornish heritage, consistently raising the profile of the Cornish language in this House, and I commend him for that, because it is an important part of the identity of his constituents.

“I support him in calling for those who wish to respond to the consultation to do so before it closes next month and I’m also sure that the Office for National Statistics have heard his words this morning.”