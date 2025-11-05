Labour MP urges ‘bold and progressive’ policies from Westminster ahead of Senedd election

A Welsh Labour MP has urged the UK Government to adopt “bold, strong and progressive” policies to improve the party’s prospects in next May’s Senedd election.

Steve Witherden, the MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, told ITV Wales’ Sharp End programme that measures such as ending the two-child benefit cap would help address plummeting support.

He argued that the party needs policies it can “take out there on the doorstep” to persuade voters who feel change is not happening quickly enough.

“I think we need some really, really progressive policies,” he said. “I would like to see the local housing allowance freeze ended, to see the lifting of the two-child cap. I think we need a bold, strong, progressive message.”

His comments come after a recent ITV Cymru Wales poll suggested that Labour could fall to third place in the Senedd contest behind Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

The Senedd election, set for May 2026, is expected to be fiercely contested amid shifting political allegiances and voter dissatisfaction over the cost of living and public services.

Mr Witherden defended the UK Labour Government’s record since taking office, arguing that many reforms will take time to deliver tangible benefits. “We’ve done so many good things,” he said. “A 7% rise in the national minimum wage; renationalising rail; the employment rights bill; the abolition of exploitative zero-hours contracts and fire-and-rehire.”

However, he acknowledged growing impatience among voters. “A lot of these things don’t happen overnight,” he said. “You’re not going to see the benefits overnight. They’re going to take several years to bear fruit. I totally understand the frustration that people want to see those changes quicker.”