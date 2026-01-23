Labour MPs ‘not convinced’ over devolution of rail to Wales

Kyle Bright

A Welsh Labour MP has argued against a major amendment to the Railways Bill which would devolve powers over the railways to Wales.

The amendment, tabled by the Liberal Democrats, would remove rail transport from the list of powers reserved to Westminster and require responsibility for infrastructure, investment and the long-term strategy of Welsh railways to be transferred to the Senedd within two years.

During the Committee debate, Labour MPs clarified that they do not support devolution of Wales’s railways through the Railways Bill.

Labour MP for Wrexham, Andrew Ranger, said he was “not convinced” by including the devolution of rail as part of the Bill, urging the Committee to “work with the situation as it stands”. However, he did claim the matter was “worthy of future consideration”.

The Labour Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, Keir Mather, said that the amendment would introduce “boundaries” that risk fragmentation.

“By reopening the devolution settlement and mandating the transfer of responsibilities that are already being addressed through strengthened partnership working, it risks diverting attention from implementation and delivery. The Bill already enhances joint working.”

Mr Mather continued to oppose the devolution of rail to Wales, saying that reserved powers to Westminster play “an important part” in maintaining cross-border services.

However, the amendment would put Wales on a similar footing to Scotland, who manage cross-border services between Scotland and England without issues.

It comes after criticism that English rail projects were being designated as “England and Wales” projects, such as rail links between Liverpool and Hull, Oxford and Cambridge, and the HS2 project – despite none of these having any physical tracks running into Wales.

The classification of “England and Wales” means that Wales does not receive a Barnett consequential, which is money allocated to the devolved nations in response to spending on public services in England.

‘Short-changed’

Welsh Liberal Democrat David Chadwick MP, who is the party’s Westminster spokesperson, believes the debate exposed a contradiction after Labour First Minister Eluned Morgan promised “a new era of devolution”, including rail should they win the Senedd election.

He said: “Labour Ministers have now put it on the record that they do not support devolving rail to Wales. That tells you everything you need to know about how seriously Labour takes devolution when it actually matters.

“The First Minister speaks about a ‘new era of devolution’, but she can’t even get her own MPs to back her. Everything outlined in her speech is empty rhetoric unless that changes.

“Scotland already has these powers. Wales does not. Until Labour matches words with action, Wales will continue to be short-changed by billions of pounds, depriving communities of much-needed transport investment.”

The First Minister said previously in First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday (20th January) that the Welsh Labour Government are “committed to the devolution of rail infrastructure”, adding that she will “keep pushing the UK Government on this”.