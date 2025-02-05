Labour MPs set up group to focus on Reform UK threat

Dozens of Labour MPs have set up an internal group to focus on the threat posed by Reform UK, it has emerged after Nigel Farage’s party topped another national poll.

The informal caucus, which is understood to have been meeting on a regular basis in Parliament, includes members from seats where Reform came second in 2024’s general election.

One red-wall MP who is a member of the group told the PA news agency that a key area of concern was that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ push for economic growth has been focused too heavily on wealthier areas in the south.

Pointing to her announcement of funding for transport links between Oxford and Cambridge as well as backing for the expansion of Heathrow Airport, they said: “That has no effect whatsoever on the red wall.

“It’s not going to create growth in the forgotten areas where Reform are more likely to be second.”