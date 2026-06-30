Labour MS calls for prospective pet rabbit owners to face training course

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A Welsh Labour politician has called for restrictions on people keeping rabbits as pets, suggesting prospective owners should have to undertake a training course.

Mike Hedges, member of the Senedd for Gwyr Abertawe, said the measure should be considered along with bans on tethering horses and the cage breeding of game birds.

At First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Mr Hedges, one of nine Welsh Labour members to win a seat in a devastating election result for the party in May, said the rabbit course should be imposed to ensure owners “understand the needs” of the animal.

He said: “How we treat animals is a sign of the type of society we are and want to be.

“If we allow animals to be mistreated, either by ignorance or cruelty, then it reflects badly on us as a society.

“We must remember that the evidence from multiple scientific studies has helped us to understand that a wide range of animals are sentient beings.

“This means they have the capacity to experience positive and negative feelings such as pleasure, joy, pain and distress.

“I believe we need to legislate on animal welfare, with legislation to include the microchipping of cats, a ban on tethering horses, a ban on individuals keeping primates, end the cage breeding of game birds, ban Larsen traps, and rabbit ownership only after a short training course where individuals can show they understand the needs of rabbits.

“Will the Welsh Government bring in this legislation?”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister and leader of Plaid Cymru, said Wales is a “nation of animal lovers” but did not comment on the proposal to restrict rabbit ownership.

He added: “We have said that we want to set high standards for the treatment of animals.

“Legislation is one route, and one that we will always be open to considering.

“What we always need to do as a Government is monitor – if we’re lagging behind or we feel we need another string to our bow, well let’s look at other measures that we can take.”