Emily Price

Welsh Labour MS Mike Hedges has received messages of support after he was taken to hospital on Tuesday following a medical incident during a Senedd debate.

The Gŵyr Abertawe MS was helped from the Siambr on Tuesday afternoon (November 17) after Senedd TV cameras showed the 70-year-old appearing to slump sideways in his seat.

The incident occurred during a debate on Wales’ spending plans.

Welsh Conservative Sam Rowlands was in the middle of his contribution when Bangor Conwy Môn MS Janet Finch Saunders suddenly appeared worried, leaning across the Tory benches and pointing towards the Labour benches.

Senedd TV cameras panned out to show Hedges with his hand on his chest as fellow Members rushed to his aid.

The camera moved back to Deputy Llywydd Kerry Ferguson who announced she would pause the session.

The live video feed then switched to a screen saying the Plenary session would resume shortly.

It is understood that Hedges was helped out of the Siambr by Welsh Conservative MS Natasha Asghar and Plaid Cymru’s Gwyn Williams.

Williams, who represents the same constituency and Hedges, then drove the Labour MS to the hospital.

The Senedd later edited the footage to remove the part where Hedges appeared visibly unwell.

A Senedd Labour Group spokesperson said: “Mike is recovering with his family. He is grateful for the many kind words and well wishes.

“Welsh Labour kindly asks for privacy for our friend and colleague during this time.”

On Wednesday (November 18), Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates said his colleague was “doing ok”, adding that he would not disclose any of the details of what happened to Hedges after he left the Siambr.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Skates said: “He was in really good hands and he went to hospital.

“We are getting updates. He is ok, but obviously we are worried about him and all messages of best wishes will be very gratefully received.

“Mike is a fabulous colleague. He’s full of warmth and humour, so we are missing him already actually.

“But he’s determined to be back. He was talking yesterday about meetings he has on Friday that he needed to go to.

“But we have told him just to take it easy for at least a few days.”

Hedges is a regular contributor to Nation.Cymru, having penned a significant number of opinion columns unpicking Welsh Government policies.

Originally a research scientist for British Steel at Port Talbot, Hedges then spent 27 years lecturing in computing.

He was elected to what was then the Welsh Assembly as the Member for Swansea East in 2011.

Shortly after winning a seat for Labour in Wales’ new expanded Senedd this year

he made headlines with a proposal that prospective rabbit owners should complete a mandatory training course before welcoming one of the furry pets into their homes.