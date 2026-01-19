Labour MS slams Welsh Conservative claim of ‘silence’ on Royal Alexandra Hospital as ‘complete invention’

Emily Price

Calls have been made for a Welsh Conservative MS to “correct the record and apologise” after he publicly accused a Labour MS of “five years of silence” on a long-awaited hospital redevelopment.

Last week, a row broke out in the Senedd between North Wales MS Carolyn Thomas and Vale of Clwyd MS Gareth Davies over plans for a new hospital on the site of the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

The proposals to replace the red brick building – originally constructed in the 1890’s – with an integrated community hospital were first approved in 2013 and should have been completed by 2016.

But the plans were later halted amid spiralling costs and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board announced that planning permission had been granted for an amended scheme.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (January 13), Labour’s Carolyn Thomas asked the First Minister for an update on the hospital development.

Baroness Eluned Morgan said more details would be provided in due course and thanked Thomas for her “perseverance” while campaigning on behalf of her constituents for the new hospital.

However, Welsh Conservative MS Gareth Davies slammed Thomas saying it was “just amazing” that she had tabled a question on the Royal Alexandra development “after five years of silence”.

Speaking in the Chamber, he said: “Now, three months out from an election, this Welsh Labour Government have resurrected the plans purely for political capital, despite denying the people of north Wales the hospital that they so badly need for over 10 years.

“Having been a cheerleader for a government that has driven our regional health service into the ground, the Member is hoping she’ll come up smelling of roses before the election.”

‘Different story’

Thomas has today hit back at Davies’ accusations by pointing out the Senedd record, which she says “tells a different story”.

The Labour MS has made 13 speeches in the Senedd referencing the Royal Alexandra Hospital redevelopment and the need for progress.

She has also submitted two formal written questions to ministers on the matter and there has has been at least five separate press stories and public statements in which Thomas has raised the issue

“It is astonishing that a Member of the Senedd would attempt to rewrite the record in this way,” said Thomas.

“Far from being silent, I have consistently used every available tool – speeches, questions, and public comment – to push for progress on the Royal Alexandra Hospital redevelopment, and to criticise previous UK Government’s for not providing the capital funding needed to make it a reality.”

Decency

She added: “To suggest I’ve spent 5 years being silent on the matter is a complete invention, and if Gareth Davies had a modicum of decency, he’d return to the chamber to correct the record and apologise.”

Responding to Thomas’ comments, Davies said the Senedd record speaks for itself.

He said: “Rather than quibbling over who said what, when, a far better use of Carolyn Thomas’ time would be to focus her energy and join me, Darren Millar, and the people of north Wales in our continued fight to deliver this hospital.

“The development is vital for people across the region, and it deserves sustained, serious advocacy, focused on delivery in full, and on time.

“The planning application for the amended new-build phase of the Royal Alexandra Hospital site was recently granted planning permission by Denbighshire County Council, moving the much-awaited project closer to delivery.

Reality

The plans include a minor injuries unit to take pressure off nearby Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The health board says that if funding is approved by the Welsh Government, construction will begin in 2026.

Thomas said: “Now that planning permission has been granted, I look forward to the redevelopment commencing soon, so that an improved hospital in Rhyl becomes a reality and can deliver the services communities across north Wales deserve.”