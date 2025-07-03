Labour peer died while swimming in River Wye, police say

Labour Peer Lord David Lipsey has been found dead after swimming in the River Wye, police have said.

Officers were called to the River Wye in Glasbury on Monday following concerns about the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the river.

Dyfed Powys Police has now confirmed the body of Lord Lipsey was pulled from the river on Tuesday following a multi-agency search.

‘New Labour’

Lord Lipsey, who previously worked as a journalist and Downing Street adviser under then prime minister Jim Callaghan, entered the Lords in 1999.

He is also credited with coining the phrases “New Labour” and “winter of discontent”.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury.

“Following a multi-agency search on July 1, sadly, we can confirm the body of Lord David Lipsey was recovered.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

The Lord Speaker said the upper chamber extended its “condolences to the noble Lord’s family and friends”.

‘Much loved’

Commenting on Lord Lipsey’s death, William Powell, Chair of Powys County Council and local Powys Councillor for the adjacent Talgarth Ward, said: ‘I am devastated to read this news. David was a great advocate for Talgarth and the Black Mountains, for Gwernyfed High School and for Glasbury Arts, alongside many other good causes.

‘Just this past weekend, he presented the awards at the Grow for Talgarth ‘Big Gardening Weekend’ and always supported Talgarth Festival of the Black Mountains and Talgarth & District Regeneration Group, with his advice and his presence.

My thoughts and sincere condolences go to his widow, Lady Lipsey, his family, friends and comrades.

‘David and Lady Lipsey made their home here over many decades, and are much loved. We will not see his like again.’

Sir Keir Starmer also tribute to Lord Lipsey. The Prime Minister said: “David was loved and respected by so many. Whether it was his early years as a researcher and adviser, or his quarter of a century in the House of Lords, he worked tirelessly for what he believed in.

“He will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to know him, in Parliament and beyond. My thoughts are with his wife, Margaret, and their family and friends.”

