Labour reports alleged hack of Nigel Farage’s phone and bank by Russia to police

Harry Taylor, Press Association Political Staff

Labour has reported the alleged hacking of Nigel Farage’s phone and bank accounts by Russia to police, the chairwoman of the party has said.

Anna Turley wrote to the leader of Reform UK to say she had contacted the National Cyber Security Council (NCSC) and the Metropolitan Police over claims made by Reform UK sources that analysts had found potential Moscow-linked state actors had targeted him.

It was indicated that the purported hack was linked to the disclosure of the £5 million donation to Mr Farage by Thailand-based crypto-entrepreneur Christopher Harborne in 2024.

The Mail on Sunday reported claims from Reform UK that “counter-espionage experts” indicated that “hostile state actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, had used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email and bank accounts”.

Mr Farage told the newspaper: “These actions by Russia are deeply concerning and highlight the threat they pose to British security.”

A Reform UK spokesperson said earlier this week it had already been reported “to the relevant authorities”.

However, they did not specify which bodies.

In the letter on Friday Ms Turley said: “The alleged crime is an incredibly serious one with potential wider implications for Britain’s national security, the integrity of our politics and public confidence in our democratic system.

“It is therefore essential that any evidence of hostile-state hacking or foreign interference is placed in the hands of the proper authorities for thorough and independent investigation.”

“I have therefore today contacted the National Cyber Security Centre and the Metropolitan Police to ensure that the suspicions you and Reform UK have publicly raised are investigated properly. I have done so because it is in the national interest to do so.”

The Labour politician, who is also MP for Redcar and serves as a minister without portfolio, had earlier said she would report it unless Reform confirmed it had done so, or said which bodies he had referred it to.

On Monday the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre Ciaran Martin told the Guardian that Mr Farage’s version of events were “entirely unsubstantiated” and “without any merit”.

It follows controversy over the donation by Mr Harborne.

Mr Farage has given different explanations for the £5 million sum, including non-political purposes, to pay for his safety and security and later a “reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years”.

The Reform UK leader had not declared it ahead of becoming an MP in July 2024, when he won his seat in Clacton on the Essex coast.

Parliamentary rules say any potentially “relevant interests” should be declared from the 12 months before becoming an MP.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has already started an investigation into whether Mr Farage broke any rules.

The NCSC, Metropolitan Police and Reform UK have been contacted for comment.