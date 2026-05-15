Labour retains leadership of county council

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

The Labour group has retained its leadership of Monmouthshire County Council at its annual general meeting.

The council has been in no overall control since the 2022 local government elections but led by Labour which first ran a minority administration and then struck a deal with the only Green Party councillor the following year.

Leader Mary Ann Brocklesby was confirmed as the leader for the municipal year, which will lead up to the 2027 council elections, and she stated all members of the existing cabinet, which included Green Party councillor Ian Chandler, will remain in place.

The Conservative opposition group nominated its leader Richard John as an alternative but he fell one vote short, with Cllr Brocklesby backed by 23 members and her Tory challenger 22.

Three members of the Independent Group, Frances Taylor, Simon Howarth and David Jones backed Conservative leader Cllr John for the leadership but the fourth member of the group, Wyesham member Emma Bryn, abstained.

Cllr Brocklesby had the support of her 21 Labour members as well as the Green Party’s Cllr Chandler and Usk and Llanbadoc independent Meirion Howells who sits in the Green Independent Group with Cllr Chandler.

Following confirmation she will continue as leader Cllr Brocklesby listed what she considered the achievements since Labour came to power at County Hall including rising attendance at primary and secondary schools and the uptake of free school meals at primary schools which she said are made with local produce.

She also thanked residents who’ve helped the county to the highest recyling rate in Wales while she also said the council has secured, since 2022, £2.4m in funding for town centre improvements, with more coming, and said it has ended the use of bed and breakfast accommodation for homeless families with children.

‘Clinging on’

Following the meeting Cllr John said the Conservatives were the “clear opposition” to Labour in Monmouthshire and said: “This Labour administration is clinging on to power by its fingertips. The public clearly rejected Labour in the recent election against a backdrop of sheer chaos in the UK Government.”

At the meeting Abergavenny Park ward councillor, Labour’s Tudor Thomas, was confirmed as chairman for the 2026/27 municipal year with independent David Jones, who represents Crucorney, as his deputy.

Both are Welsh speakers and have been on the governing body of Abergavenny’s Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni.

During the past year several key votes have come down to the casting vote of the council chair when there has been a tie in the council chamber.