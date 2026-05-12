Labour rift over Sir Keir Starmer’s fate deepens as four ministers quit

Prominent MP Jess Phillips and health minister Zubir Ahmed, an ally of leadership hopeful Wes Streeting, were among the junior ministers to exit Sir Keir’s Government, piling pressure on him to go.

Labour has descended into open division over Sir Keir Starmer’s future, as four ministers resigned and joined at least 80 MPs urging him to quit, while more than 100 others warned against a leadership contest.

The Labour leader vowed to fight on at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, and was publicly backed by several loyal ministers at the top of Government.

Meanwhile, a statement understood to have been signed by more than 100 Labour MPs, and not organised by Downing Street, urged colleagues to come together behind the Prime Minister.

The statement seen by the Press Association says: “Last week we had a devastatingly tough set of election results. It shows we have a hard job ahead to win back trust from the electorate.

“That job needs to start today – with all of us working together to deliver the change the country needs.

“We must focus on that. This is no time for a leadership contest.”

At least 86 out of Labour’s 403 MPs have demanded Sir Keir’s departure after the party’s electoral mauling last week, passing the threshold to trigger a leadership contest but without meeting the condition that they all line up behind a single challenger.

Ms Phillips, the most high profile of the ministerial departures, criticised the Prime Minister’s failure to be “bold”.

Mr Ahmed followed her out of the door on Tuesday afternoon, citing a “lack of values-driven leadership” and saying the public has “irretrievably lost confidence in you as Prime Minister.”

Alex Davies-Jones, also believed to be a supporter of Health Secretary Mr Streeting, also quit the Home Office, saying there had been a lack of “bold, radical action”.

Resigning housing minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, an ally of Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, said the public had lost trust in Sir Keir because of issues such as the scrapping of the winter fuel payment.

The Prime Minister earlier defied calls for him to vacate No 10, telling his Cabinet the country “expects us to get on with governing” and “that is what I am doing”.

He avoided being directly challenged as he declined to discuss his leadership during Tuesday’s gathering or meet critics individually afterwards, the Press Association understands.

Sir Keir said he would only speak to ministers one-to-one about his fate, but did not do so once Cabinet concluded, according to sources.

Downing Street’s readout said ministers had agreed that the “number one priority remains getting the Strait of Hormuz open again” as they discussed the Iran war in the meeting.

The Prime Minister chaired a Middle East Response Committee at lunchtime as planned, and he later met construction apprentices during a visit in London, although no reporters were invited.

However, a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon between the Prime Minister and leaders of the unions affiliated to Labour – the so-called Tulo group – was cancelled.