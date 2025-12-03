Labour Senedd candidate says the advantage of a Reform victory next May would be to expose Reform’s incompetence

Martin Shipton

The leader of Wales’ largest local authority told fellow members of the Labour Party that an advantage of Reform UK winning next May’s Senedd election would be that an administration it led would quickly be shown up as incompetent, we have been informed.

Huw Thomas, the leader of Cardiff council, is said to have made such a comment during a hustings meeting held at The Paget Rooms in Penarth in early November.

Cllr Thomas was seeking selection as a Labour Senedd candidate in the super-constituency of Caerdydd Penarth, which is made up of the two Westminster seats of Cardiff West and Cardiff South & Penarth.

Last week he emerged as winner of the selection contest and will be Labour’s leading candidate on the party’s closed list in the constituency. Caerdydd Penarth is one of 16 super-constituencies across Wales, each of which will elect six MSs. Having won Labour’s top slot, he is almost certain to be elected.

But a Labour source told Nation.Cymru: “I am absolutely shell shocked to hear that one of Welsh Labour’s most prominent and promoted candidates is openly talking about a Reform-led Welsh Government.

“This would shock a lot of people across the Welsh Labour movement. I know of nobody else in the Welsh Labour and Trade Union movement who thinks that a Reform government would be good for Wales.

“The people of Caerphilly saw through Reform and we do too. I can see why a poor result would benefit him personally as he could frame himself as saviour, but the people of Wales would suffer a Thatcherite Reform government if this happened.

“He should retract and apologise for this. This is a man who carefully calculates every public utterance. He is obviously a man in a hurry.”

The fact that a leading Welsh Labour figure can contemplate the possibility of a Reform victory in the Senedd election is an indication of the low expectations held by many in the party about Labour’s prospects.

Polls

UK-wide polls have consistently shown Reform in the lead during most of 2025, while in Wales recent polls have shown either Reform or Plaid Cymru in front.

In the wake of the Caerphilly by-election last month, when Plaid Cymru defeated Reform and Labour was pushed into a distant third place, Plaid are seeking to portray the Senedd election as a two-horse race between themselves and Reform.

A Plaid Cymru source told us: “There is no doubt that a Reform government in Wales would be utterly incompetent and take its orders from Nigel Farage in England. We know that Farage wants to slash public spending. He pretends it’s easy to do that by cutting out what he calls waste, but as the councils run by Reform in England are showing, it’s not as easy to identify significant savings as he tries to make out.

“Reform in government would be a disaster for Wales. They’d be cutting jobs and services, creating chaos and misery, and stirring up trouble against minorities..

“I’ve no doubt there are people in UK Labour who half wish that Reform will win in Wales so they are exposed as incompetent before the next general election, but it’s ridiculous for a politician in Wales to offer up our nation as a sacrifice to help Labour’s ambitions across the rest of the UK.”

The Senedd’s electoral system is now entirely proportional. No party is expected to win an overall majority in May, and there will inevitably be negotiations between parties before a new government is formed.

We asked Cllr Thomas to comment, but he did not do so.