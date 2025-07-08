Labour taking Reform threat in Wales ‘seriously’, says Morgan

Welsh Labour is taking the threat of Reform UK “very seriously”, the First Minister has said as polling suggests Nigel Farage’s party could come first in Senedd elections next year.

Baroness Eluned Morgan told Sky News voters in Wales needed to understand Reform as a “threat”, warning that “things that they’re used to” such as free prescriptions and free school meals for primary school children “could be snatched away”.

She said: “We’re taking it very seriously, and we think the threat from Reform is a very serious threat.”

Her interview comes as polling by More In Common on behalf of Sky News found 28% of people in Wales would back Reform at the Senedd elections in 2026, putting the party in first place.

Target

Mr Farage’s party is targeting the Senedd as it looks to build on its success at the English local elections earlier this year, and unveiled former Wales secretary David Jones as another ex-Tory defector on Monday as part of its push.

The poll, published on Tuesday, showed Plaid Cymru in second place on 26% and Labour in third place on 23%, before a long drop to the Conservatives on 10% and the Liberal Democrats on 7%.

If the results were replicated next year, it could mean the end of Labour’s 26 years of domination in Wales, where it has held power since devolution.

“Really concerning”

Baroness Morgan acknowledged there was “a possibility” that Reform could become the largest party in the Senedd, saying it was “really concerning”, but added it would be “difficult for them to rule by themselves”.

But she ruled out entering a coalition with the party, saying: “I wouldn’t touch Reform with a bargepole.”

The First Minister also insisted that Labour would be able to win voters back by being “authentic” and “clear with people about what we stand for”, rather than trying to “out-Reform Reform”.

She said: “I think we’ve got to lead with our values. We’re about bringing communities together, not dividing them, and I do think that what Reform is interested in is dividing people and people do need to make choices on things like that.

“So, what I won’t be doing in Wales is chasing Reform down a path where we can try and out-Reform Reform. I’m not interested in that, because those aren’t my values.”

