Labour under fire in final Senedd clash ahead of May election

Labour’s record in government has come under sustained attack in the final Senedd session before May’s election, as opposition parties set out sharply contrasting visions for Wales.

During a heated debate on Wednesday, rivals accused Welsh Labour of failing to deliver after more than two decades in power, while the First Minister defended her government’s record in the face of what she described as unprecedented challenges.

Labour has led Wales since devolution began in 1999, but recent polling suggests its long dominance could be coming to an end. An MRP poll published this week by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales indicates Plaid Cymru is on course to emerge as the largest party, with Reform UK second and Labour third.

Welsh Conservative MS Samuel Kurtz said Labour had “run out of excuses” after nearly three decades in government.

“They have had the time, they have had the funding, and they certainly had the opportunity,” he told the chamber.

“What they have not delivered is results. After 27 years, Wales should not be trailing, it should be thriving.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth framed the election as a choice between two competing futures.

“The Senedd election in just over six weeks’ time comes down to two parties now offering very different futures for Wales,” he said.

“It’s Plaid Cymru’s offer of a more hopeful, fairer and more ambitious Wales, or Reform’s politics of division and chaos, which would set us back decades.”

He added that voters were “ready for change” after a quarter of a century under Labour-led governments.

Reform UK’s James Evans, who defected from the Conservatives last month, also criticised Labour’s record but accused Plaid Cymru of sharing responsibility.

“This hasn’t just been Labour on its own,” he said.

“Time and again it’s been Labour sustained in power by Plaid Cymru and, at times, the Liberal Democrats.”

Responding, First Minister Eluned Morgan defended Labour’s time in office, pointing to the challenges of recent years, including the pandemic, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis.

“We came into this term facing the hardest circumstances any Welsh Government had ever faced,” she said.

“Our answer was delivery – real, tangible change that people can see and rely on.”

She also criticised opposition parties, suggesting some lacked credible plans for key services.

“Some who want to govern Wales can’t tell you what their flagship policies cost,” she said.

“That’s not leadership, that’s not serious government.”

Morgan insisted Wales was “a better place” as a result of Labour’s record, but acknowledged more work remained.