Labour will not be ‘forgiven in Wales over Port Talbot steel closure’ – Plaid Cymru

Labour will not be forgiven in Wales for allowing the closure of Port Talbot’s blast furnaces, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said, as the party stepped up its attack on Keir Starmer’s leadership ahead of next year’s Senedd election.

Traditional steel production in Wales was brought to an end in September last year as the last blast furnace at Tata Steels Port Talbot plant was shut down.

An estimated 2,000 jobs are expected to be lost at the plant, which will transition to greener steel production from 2027.

Speaking on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Mr ap Iorwerth accused the Labour leader of showing no interest in Wales’ “specific and particular needs” and said voters remained angry about the loss of virgin steelmaking capacity at Tata’s Port Talbot works.

‘Real anger’

“Port Talbot would be perhaps the most glaring example where we lost virgin steelmaking capacity at the Port Talbot steelworks – real anger about that, a process started by the Conservatives, of course, finished off by Labour,” he said.

“At the same time they were letting Port Talbot go, they decided that Scunthorpe was deserving of Government help to step in to save primary steel making. They will not be forgotten, forgiven in Wales for doing that.”

His comments comes as Plaid seeks to position itself as the leading alternative to both Labour and Reform UK ahead of the May 2026 vote.

Polls suggest the three parties are running close, with Plaid presenting itself as a “government-in-waiting” while Reform aims to break through with what leader Nigel Farage has promised will be “fresh thinking.”

Coalition

Mr ap Iorwerth was pressed on whether Plaid would consider a coalition deal with Labour to prevent Reform UK from entering government. He declined to rule it out but insisted Plaid’s aim was to lead a minority administration of its own.

“We certainly want to keep Reform out, I think, in the interest of Wales,” he told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. “We would be in a position now if the polls are anywhere near to reflecting what the vote would be to being able to form a minority government of our own. Remember there has never been a majority government in the history of devolution in Wales.”

He said Plaid would ask other parties to back its programme for government on key priorities including poverty, childcare and the economy. “What we’re doing is offering new leadership for Wales, a new way of doing things … under Plaid Cymru leadership that we haven’t had before.”

Labour, which has governed Wales since devolution began in 1999, is facing criticism for its handling of the steel crisis, while also battling the perception of fatigue after more than two decades in power.

Independence

The Plaid Cymru leader also said that the Welsh Parliament election will not equate to a vote on independence as the country is not ready for a referendum on its future.

However, addressing his party conference over the weekend, he told members a Plaid Cymru government would “kick-start” a debate on independence.

“In developing a prospectus for a new Wales, we’ll build on the excellent work of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales by establishing a standing commission,” he said.

The party leader has already ruled out a referendum in the first term of a Plaid government.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “This isn’t an independence election next year.

“I don’t think we’re at the point where we have a referendum on independence.

“What I see, though, is Wales having come a long way during my lifetime, in recent years, from direct Westminster rule only a quarter of a century ago.

“More and more people are saying, yeah, tell us more about what independence could look like.

“Now, I don’t think we’re at that point yet, but I am excited, and I am curious, and I am eager to investigate with the people of Wales whether there’s a different way of doing things.

“What I see is an ongoing debate on how Wales can reach its potential.

“It’s not going to be me that makes the call, it’s me that offers leadership in having that debate.”

Disaffected voters

Reform UK, meanwhile, is targeting working-class and disaffected voters across south Wales, with Farage saying he intends to use “every devolved power” to support business and jobs.

The Reform leader claimed his team is working on a full policy platform, though he said it was “too early” to announce detailed pledges.

The Caerphilly by-election later this month is being seen as a marker for next May’s Senedd election. The vote was triggered by the the sudden death of Labour’s Hefin David in August.

The candidates in the by-election on 23 October are: Lindsay Whittle for Plaid Cymru; Llyr Powell for Reform; Richard Tunnicliffe for Labour; Gareth Potter for the Conservatives; Gareth Hughes for the Greens; and Anthony Cook for Gwlad. Steve Aicheler is running for the Liberal Democrats and Roger Quilliam is the candidate for UKIP.